The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Offspring, Bad Religion, the Vandals, Black Flag, Strung Out, Dwarves and more are part of the Sabroso Festival at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday, while Pardon My French, featuring DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa and Mercer. is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Lotus at Red Rocks, album-release shows for the Tivoli Brass Band, Matt Skellenger and Wendy Woo, as well as FoCoMX in downtown Fort Collins. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, APRIL 26



Pardon My French

$39.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Anjunabeats

$25-$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Manic Focus

$25-$30, 7:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Lotus

$39.50, 8 p.m., Summit

Superorganism

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

FoCoMX 11 (also April 27)

$30, 3:30 p.m., Downtown Fort Collins

Murs

$20-$25, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Kimi Most

$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Wendy Woo

$32-$34, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

The Giraffes

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Tivoli Club Brass Band

$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., LFX Filmworks

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Lotus

$29.95-$42, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

$29-$38, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Midnight

$25-$85, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

DMX

$32.50-$37, 7 p.m., Summit

Michael Schenker Fest

$42-$80, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Nekromantix

$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Matt Skellenger Group

$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Thank You Scientist

$17-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Sabroso Festival

$39-$199, 1 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

G Jones

$20-$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

La Dispute

$22.50-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit

Jack DeJohnette, Joe Lovano, Esperanza Spalding and Leo Genovese: The Spring Quartet

$45-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Alec Benjamin

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Score

$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.