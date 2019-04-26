The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Offspring, Bad Religion, the Vandals, Black Flag, Strung Out, Dwarves and more are part of the Sabroso Festival at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday, while Pardon My French, featuring DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa and Mercer. is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Lotus at Red Rocks, album-release shows for the Tivoli Brass Band, Matt Skellenger and Wendy Woo, as well as FoCoMX in downtown Fort Collins. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, APRIL 26
Pardon My French
$39.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Anjunabeats
$25-$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Manic Focus
$25-$30, 7:15 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Lotus
$39.50, 8 p.m., Summit
Superorganism
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
FoCoMX 11 (also April 27)
$30, 3:30 p.m., Downtown Fort Collins
Murs
$20-$25, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Kimi Most
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Wendy Woo
$32-$34, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
The Giraffes
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Tivoli Club Brass Band
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., LFX Filmworks
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
Lotus
$29.95-$42, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
$29-$38, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Midnight
$25-$85, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
DMX
$32.50-$37, 7 p.m., Summit
Michael Schenker Fest
$42-$80, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Nekromantix
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Matt Skellenger Group
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Thank You Scientist
$17-$22, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, APRIL 28
Sabroso Festival
$39-$199, 1 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
G Jones
$20-$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
La Dispute
$22.50-$25, 6:30 p.m., Summit
Jack DeJohnette, Joe Lovano, Esperanza Spalding and Leo Genovese: The Spring Quartet
$45-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Alec Benjamin
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Score
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
