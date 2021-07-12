The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann leads Billy & the Kids, with Billy Strings and more, this week at Red Rocks.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Billy & the Kids — with Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, Joe Russo's Almost Dead guitarist Tom Hamilton, Tea Leaf Green bassist Reed Mathis and the Disco Biscuits keyboardist Aron Magner — headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight and tomorrow with guest Billy Strings. Trampled by Turtles and CAAMP also play two nights at Red Rocks, while guitarist Marcus Rezak celebrates the release of his new album, Truth in Sound, at Levitt Pavilion Denver. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Billy & the Kids

Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 13, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$59.50-$75

Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann heads up Billy & the Kids, with Billy Strings, Aron Magner, James Casey, Reed Mathis and Tom Hamilton.

Trampled by Turtles and CAAMP

Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$45-$99

Progressive Minnesota bluegrass act Trampled by Turtles plays two nights with Ohio folk trio CAAMP.

Big Something

Thursday, July 15, 8 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$22

North Carolina rock/funk band Big Something, which released the album Escape last year, headlines Cervantes' as part of an eight-show Colorado run. Opening is fusion group Kick the Cat, with Umphrey's McGee drummer Kris Myers.

Blue Water Highway

Thursday, July 15, 8 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$12

Blue Water Highway is an Austin, Texas quartet that works three-part harmonies into its brand of modern Americana.

Harry Tuft

Thursday, July 15, 6:30 p.m.

Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street

$10-$20

Local folk icon and Denver Folklore Center founder Harry Tuft performs at Four Mile Historic Park as part of Swallow Hill's Shady Grove Picnic Series.

Los Mocochetes

Thursday, July 15, 7 p.m.

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

Free

Denver Chicano funk band Los Mocochetes performs at History Colorado's outdoor music series, which takes place on Thursdays on the museum’s shaded side porch along 12th Avenue.

Marcus Rezak

Thursday, July 15, 6 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $35

Local guitarist wiz Marcus Rezak celebrates the release of new album Truth in Sound, with members of the Trey Anastasio Band, percussionist Kaylan Pathak and more. Denver funk and soul band Envy Alo opens.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.