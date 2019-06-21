The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Umphrey's McGee returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night stand, while Andrea Bocelli teams up with the Colorado Symphony at the Pepsi Center tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Nick Murphy, formerly known as Chet Faker, at the Ogden Theatre, Machine Gun Kelly at the Fillmore Auditorium and Howard Jones at Hudson Gardens. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
Andrea Bocelli and the Colorado Symphony
$82-$368, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Umphrey's McGee (also June 22 and 23)
$42.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Who's Bad
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Blackbear
TBA, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Nick Murphy
$30/$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
DJ Pauly D
$24.50-$40, 9 p.m., Summit
Squirrel Nut Zippers
$28.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Punk is Dad
$18-$120, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
BoDeans
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Hillsong United
$24.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World
$39.75-$79.75, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Machine Gun Kelly
TBA, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Citizens for the River
Free, 12 p.m., Confluence Park
American Football
$25/$30, 7 p.m., Summit
Dizzy Wright
$22/$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Yeasayer
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Trujillo Company
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Dan Navarro
$17-$19, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
Howard Jones
$33-$43, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Creeping Death
$12, 6 p.m., Summit
John Paul White
$20.75-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
A Vulture Wake
$10-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
