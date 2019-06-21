The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Umphrey's McGee returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night stand, while Andrea Bocelli teams up with the Colorado Symphony at the Pepsi Center tonight. Also on tap this weekend are Nick Murphy, formerly known as Chet Faker, at the Ogden Theatre, Machine Gun Kelly at the Fillmore Auditorium and Howard Jones at Hudson Gardens. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JUNE 21



Andrea Bocelli and the Colorado Symphony

$82-$368, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Umphrey's McGee (also June 22 and 23)

$42.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Who's Bad

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Blackbear

TBA, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Nick Murphy

$30/$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

DJ Pauly D

$24.50-$40, 9 p.m., Summit

Squirrel Nut Zippers

$28.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Punk is Dad

$18-$120, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

BoDeans

$35-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

SATURDAY, JUNE 22



Hillsong United

$24.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World

$39.75-$79.75, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Machine Gun Kelly

TBA, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Citizens for the River

Free, 12 p.m., Confluence Park

American Football

$25/$30, 7 p.m., Summit

Dizzy Wright

$22/$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Yeasayer

$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Trujillo Company

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dan Navarro

$17-$19, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Howard Jones

$33-$43, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Creeping Death

$12, 6 p.m., Summit

John Paul White

$20.75-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

A Vulture Wake

$10-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.