The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Fireside at Five kicks off its weekly Gin & Jazz series at Tracks on Wednesday with Dzirae Gold, while Brooklyn's Moon Hooch starts a three-night Colorado run at Globe Hall on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Citizen Cope at Vilar Performing Arts Center, and Liz Phair livestreams a show. Here's our list of what's happening:



ManyColors

Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street

Free

ManyColors is a Denver quartet that blends hip-hop and jazz.

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesday, March 2, 7 p.m.

Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$20-$160 (tables and booths seat two to six people)

The 2022 Residency Battle features Iliph, Gas Lab, Curlyone, Synchronicity.

Tigray Solidarity Event

Tuesday, March 2, 2 p.m.

Twisted Root Kava & Ethnobotanical Tea, 114 South Broadway

$20

Benefit for Health Professionals Network for Tigray featuring poetry, stories, music, performance, art, food and more.

Gin & Jazz

Wednesdays in March, 8 to 10 p.m.

Tracks Nightclub, 3500 Walnut Street

$15

Fireside at Five's community-driven jazz series will champion and celebrate artists who embody and carry forth the Five Points jazz legacy in the modern-day Mile High. The lineup includes Dzirae Gold (March 3), the Rico Jones Trio (March 10), the Shawn Williams & Seth Lewis Duo (March 17), Stafford Hunter & Latin Jazz Explorations (March 24), and Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine (March 31).

Liz Phair

Wednesday, March 3, 8 p.m.

Online

$20

Liz Phair presents her first livestreamed event, performing new and classic songs from her catalogue with her first producer and longtime collaborator Brad Wood. The two will also discuss their long history of work together.

Zach Rich

Wednesday, March 3, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$17

Trombonist Zach Rich and his sextet pay tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers by performing tracks from Caravan, Free for All, Roots & Herbs and more.

Moon Hooch

Thursday, March 4, 7 & 9 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$70-$120

Brooklyn forward-thinking jazz trio Moon Hooch kicks off a three-night Colorado run before performing at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins on March 5 and the Boulder Theater on March 6.

Citizen Cope

Thursday, March 4, through Saturday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$90

Clarence Greenwood, the singer-songwriter better known as Citizen Cope, plays three nights in Beaver Creek.

Jack Dunlevie Trio

Thursdays in March, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Jazz pianist Jack Dunlevie, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Kevin Matthews explore the music of Oscar Peterson's 1964 album We Get Requests.

Old 40

Thursday, March 4, 9 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue

$20-$40

Denver psychedelic and folk-rock band Old 40 celebrates the release of its debut album, To Spite It All.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.