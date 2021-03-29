Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

As COVID restrictions loosen, more venues around town are booking live acts. Montana bluegrass act Kitchen Dwellers continues its week-long Colorado run with eight shows over four nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, while Ellsworth is at Lost Lake on Thursday. Also this week, Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine perform at Tracks on Wednesday as part of Fireside at Five's Gin & Jazz series. And yes, there are still many virtual concert offerings.

Here's what's happening in and around town (and online) this week:

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesdays, March 30, 7 p.m.

Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$60-$180

Dopel headlines the night while the 2022 residency battles continues with Reishio, Filthy Trace, Something Strange and Mojo.

Maroon 5

Tuesday, March 30, 7 p.m.

Online

$26.20-$327.50

Maroon 5 presents "Unstaged," which is touted to be a visually spectacular journey through their greatest and latest hits, including the band's new single, "Beautiful Mistakes."



Gin & Jazz

Wednesday, March 31, 8 p.m.

Tracks Nightclub, 3500 Walnut Street

$15

Fireside at Five's community-driven jazz series will champion and celebrate artists who embody and carry forth the Five Points jazz legacy in the modern-day Mile High. Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine close out the series.

Kitchen Dwellers

Wednesday, March 31 through Saturday, April 3, 6:45 & 9:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$60

Montana bluegrass act Kitchen Dwellers continues its week-long Colorado run with four nights at Cervantes'.

Ellsworth

Thursday, April 1, 7 & 9 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue

$40-$80

Denver-based folk singer-songwriter Ellsworth released her debut self-titled album last month.

Monk Gyatso

Thursday, April 1, 7 & 9 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$40-$120

Made up of six Lamont School of Music performance and audio production majors, Monk Gyatso explores R&B, funk, soul and jazz.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.