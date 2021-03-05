The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

String Cheese Incident keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth celebrates his birthday with two live sets at the Boulder Theater, while Citizen Cope continues his three-night stand at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Also on tap this weekend are the Other Brothers, an Allman Brothers tribute, at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom; Pioneer Mother's album release at the Larimer Lounge; and Stafford Hunter's tribute to jazz trumpeter Charles Tolliver at Dazzle. Here's what's happening:

Citizen Cope

Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$90

Singer-songwriter Citizen Cope continues his three-night stand in Beaver Creek as part of the Vilar Performing Arts Center Residency Series.



Lowfive

Friday, March 5, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue

$30-$60

Local rock, roots and Americana band Lowfive plays two sets.

The Other Brothers

Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6, 6:45 & 9:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$59

The Other Brothers is a tribute to the Allman Brothers featuring Todd Smallie (JJ Grey & Mofro/Derek Trucks Band), Bill McKay (Coral Creek/Derek Trucks Band), Mark Levy (Circles Around the Sun) and more.

Policulture

Friday, March 5, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$50

Boulder band Policulture is inspired by traditional and modern roots reggae.

Taylor Clay

Fridays in March, 6:30 & 9:45 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Denver jazz saxophonist Taylor Clay performs original works Fridays with pianist Jack Dunlevie, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer B.K. Kahn.

The Funk Invasion

Saturday, March 6, 6:45 & 9:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$45

The Funk Invasion is an all-star tribute to P-Funk, D'Angelo, the Roots, Erykah Badu and more featuring Kowan "KT" Turner (DJ Williams & Shots Fired), Jeff Franca (ETHNO/Thievery Corporation), James Jones (James Jones Trio) and more.

GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

Saturdays in March, 6:30 & 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

GoodRattle, which performs original works Saturdays in March, is a modern hard-bop quintet led by saxophonist and composer Wil Swindler.

Stafford Hunter Tribute to Trumpeter Charles Tolliver

Friday, February 26, 7 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$10-$20

Trombonist Stafford Hunter and his quintet pay tribute to legendary jazz trumpeter Charles Tolliver.

Kyle's Birthday Party

Saturday, March 6, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$60

String Cheese Incident keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth celebrates his birthday with two live sets and an exclusive beer collaboration with Ska Brewing.

Pioneer Mother

Sunday, March 7, 7 & 9 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$40-$120

Nederland bluegrass quartet Pioneer Mother plays two sets to celebrate the release of its new album.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.