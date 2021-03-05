The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

- Local
String Cheese Incident keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth celebrates his birthday with two live sets at the Boulder Theater, while Citizen Cope continues his three-night stand at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Also on tap this weekend are the Other Brothers, an Allman Brothers tribute, at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom; Pioneer Mother's album release at the Larimer Lounge; and Stafford Hunter's tribute to jazz trumpeter Charles Tolliver at Dazzle. Here's what's happening:
Citizen Cope
Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, 7:30 p.m.
Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek
$90
Singer-songwriter Citizen Cope continues his three-night stand in Beaver Creek as part of the Vilar Performing Arts Center Residency Series.
Lowfive
Friday, March 5, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.
Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$30-$60
Local rock, roots and Americana band Lowfive plays two sets.
The Other Brothers
Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6, 6:45 & 9:45 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street
$59
The Other Brothers is a tribute to the Allman Brothers featuring Todd Smallie (JJ Grey & Mofro/Derek Trucks Band), Bill McKay (Coral Creek/Derek Trucks Band), Mark Levy (Circles Around the Sun) and more.
Policulture
Friday, March 5, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$50
Boulder band Policulture is inspired by traditional and modern roots reggae.
Taylor Clay
Fridays in March, 6:30 & 9:45 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$25
Denver jazz saxophonist Taylor Clay performs original works Fridays with pianist Jack Dunlevie, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer B.K. Kahn.
The Funk Invasion
Saturday, March 6, 6:45 & 9:45 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street
$45
The Funk Invasion is an all-star tribute to P-Funk, D'Angelo, the Roots, Erykah Badu and more featuring Kowan "KT" Turner (DJ Williams & Shots Fired), Jeff Franca (ETHNO/Thievery Corporation), James Jones (James Jones Trio) and more.
GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet
Saturdays in March, 6:30 & 9 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$25
GoodRattle, which performs original works Saturdays in March, is a modern hard-bop quintet led by saxophonist and composer Wil Swindler.
Stafford Hunter Tribute to Trumpeter Charles Tolliver
Friday, February 26, 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10-$20
Trombonist Stafford Hunter and his quintet pay tribute to legendary jazz trumpeter Charles Tolliver.
Kyle's Birthday Party
Saturday, March 6, 7 & 9:30 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$60
String Cheese Incident keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth celebrates his birthday with two live sets and an exclusive beer collaboration with Ska Brewing.
Pioneer Mother
Sunday, March 7, 7 & 9 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$40-$120
Nederland bluegrass quartet Pioneer Mother plays two sets to celebrate the release of its new album.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
