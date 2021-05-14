The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

iZCALLi will be at Levitt Pavilion Denver on Saturday as part of Rock de Mayo.

There's a lot happening this weekend, whether it's Rock de Mayo at Levitt Pavilion Denver or Cumbia Fest at Stampede, as well as Red Rocks concerts including the Movement and the Expendables Friday night, Osees on Saturday and Lucero on Sunday. Also, Itchy-O rounds out its Noise Bath Series online on Sunday.

Here's what's happening in and around town (and online) this weekend:

Ben Markley Quintet

Fridays in May, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

As part of "Explorations of the Journey," pianist Ben Markley curates a collection of compositions that marks a new chapter in his music development, including originals and works by Herbie Hancock, Ari Hoenig and John Scofield.

Cumbia Fest 2021

Friday, May 14, 9 p.m.

Stampede, 2430 South Havana, Aurora

$55

Mexico-based Los Askis headlines Cumbia Fest 2021, which also includes La Sonora Dinamita, Los Yes-Yes and Grupo Kaoba.

Dopapod

Friday, May 14, 6:45 & 9:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$45

Boston rock band Dopapod, whose members met at the Berklee College of Music, continues its two-night run with two sets.

Kings of Prussia

Friday, May 14, 7:30 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$15

The guys in the Phish tribute band Kings of Prussia aim to be as authentic as possible while also capturing and combining the greatest aspects of all eras of Phish.

The Mañanas

Friday, May 14, 6:30 p.m.

Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court

$25-$200

Denver alt-rock band the Mañanas, who released Cheers in February, headlines, while Greeley rock act Able Dogs opens.

The Movement and the Expendables

Friday, May 14, 6:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$59.95-$75.95

Reggae-rock acts the Movement and the Expendables headline, while DENM, Howi Spangler (of Ballyhoo) and Brandon Hardesty (of Bumpin Uglies) open the show.

Pimps of Joytime

Friday, May 14, 5:30 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, Ruby Hill Park

Free

With members hailing from Brooklyn and New Orleans, Pimps of Joytime works in funk, Latin, soul, Afrobeat and a whole lot more. Kellindo Parker, multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and lead guitarist for Janelle Monae, opens.

The Delta Sonics

Saturday, May 15, 9 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$20

One of the best blues acts in the area, frontman Al Chesis and the guys in the Delta Sonics know their way Chicago and Mississippi Delta blues.

Gerald Albright

Saturday, May 15, 4 & 8 p.m.

Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree

$60-$75

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Gerald Albright, who's deft at R&B, contemporary and straight-ahead jazz, plays two sets.

Osees

Saturday, May 15, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$57/$70

Known by various monikers over the past two decades (OCS, the Ohsees, Thee Oh Sees, etc.), the John Dwyer-fronted Osees has played smaller venues around Denver, including Rhinoceropolis and Bender's, during tour stops. Tonight the Los Angeles-based psych-punk band headlines Red Rocks.

Rock de Mayo

Saturday, May 15, 2 to 10 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, Ruby Hill Park

Free

In its eighth edition, Rock de Mayo features a diverse lineup of musicians (iZCALLi, Los Reyes Del Huepa, El Cro, the Trujillo Company, Mono Verde Collective, Wes Watkins and more), DJs, food trucks, community partners and entertainment that runs all day.

Itchy-O's Noise Bath Series

Sunday, May 16, 5:55 p.m.

Online

$15

The 57-piece avant-garde group Itchy-O closes out its Noise Bath interactive streaming series.

Lucero

Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$49-$60

Lucero headlines Red Rocks in support of the Memphis alt-country act's new album, When You Found Me, which dropped in January. Austin Red Dirt country band Shane Smith & the Saints opens.

