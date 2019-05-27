The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Béla Fleck brings his thirtieth-anniversary tour to Red Rocks on Thursday with the original Flecktones lineup as well as special guest Jeff Coffin, who will perform live with harmonica player and keyboardist Howard Levy for the first time in Flecktones history. The Colorado Symphony, Jerry Douglas and Abigail Washburn are also part of Fleck's Friends and Family show. Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band are at Red Rocks on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Disclosure at Red Rocks, Todd Rundgren at the Boulder Theater, and Primitive Man at Syntax Physic Opera. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MAY 27
Disclosure
$49.95-$85, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
God Save the Queens
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, MAY 28
Marianas Trench
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Summit
Secrets
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Art Lande's Flex Trio
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Primitive Man and Full of Hell
$7, 8 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera
WEDNESDAY, MAY 29
Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band
$55.50-$109.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Assuming We Survive
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Summit
Sleep
$29.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater
Zveri
$85-$500, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Skeletonwitch
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Church of Misery
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, MAY 30
Béla Fleck: Family and Friends
$35.95-$75.95, 4:20 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Disciple (also May 31)
$17.50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit
Todd Rundgren
$45-$300, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Flaural
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Coral Creek
$15-$20, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Listener
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Bison Bone
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive
The Ladies of LCD Sound System
$18-$42, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
