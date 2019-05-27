 


  MVN

    Herban Planet
Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band headline Red Rocks on Wednesday.
Jacqueline Collins

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | May 27, 2019 | 5:55am
Béla Fleck brings his thirtieth-anniversary tour to Red Rocks on Thursday with the original Flecktones lineup as well as special guest Jeff Coffin, who will perform live with harmonica player and keyboardist Howard Levy for the first time in Flecktones history. The Colorado Symphony, Jerry Douglas and Abigail Washburn are also part of Fleck's Friends and Family show. Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band are at Red Rocks on Wednesday. This week's lineup also includes Disclosure at Red Rocks, Todd Rundgren at the Boulder Theater, and Primitive Man at Syntax Physic Opera. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MAY 27

Disclosure
$49.95-$85, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

God Save the Queens
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, MAY 28

Marianas Trench
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Summit

Secrets
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Art Lande's Flex Trio
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Primitive Man and Full of Hell
$7, 8 p.m., Syntax Physic Opera

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band
$55.50-$109.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Assuming We Survive
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Summit

Sleep
$29.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater

Zveri
$85-$500, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Skeletonwitch
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Church of Misery
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Béla Fleck: Family and Friends
$35.95-$75.95, 4:20 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Disciple (also May 31)
$17.50-$35, 8 p.m., Summit

Todd Rundgren
$45-$300, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Flaural
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Coral Creek
$15-$20, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Listener
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Bison Bone
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

The Ladies of LCD Sound System
$18-$42, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

