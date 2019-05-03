 


NGHTMRE is at Red Rocks on Sunday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | May 3, 2019 | 5:55am
It's a great weekend of electronica, with Shpongle returning to Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, NGHTMRE and Slander at the venue on Sunday and Slushii at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday. Also on tap this weekend are LÉON at Summit, the Itchy-O Sixth Annual Sci-Fi Bash at the Oriental Theater, Dance Gavin Dance at the Ogden Theatre and Kodak Black at the Fillmore. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, MAY 3

Shpongle (also May 4)
$80-$99.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jai Wolf
$26.75-$85, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

LÉON
$20-$22 8 p.m., Summit

SALES
$20-$222, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Bouncing Souls
$28-$200, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Tom Odell
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Marias
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Cisco Adler
$18-$33, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Kendrick Scott Oracle
$12-$27, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Slushii
$20-$34.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Kirko Bangz
$25-$40, 6 p.m., Summit

Start Making Sense
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Itchy-O Sixth Annual Sci-Fi Bash
$25-$45, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Nick Waterhouse
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Dodos
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, MAY 5

NGHTMRE and Slander
$40-$80, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Kodak Black
$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Dance Gavin Dance
$24.99, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

AK
$15-$17, Marquis Theater

AJ Mitchell
$18, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

