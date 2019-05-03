The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a great weekend of electronica, with Shpongle returning to Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow, NGHTMRE and Slander at the venue on Sunday and Slushii at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday. Also on tap this weekend are LÉON at Summit, the Itchy-O Sixth Annual Sci-Fi Bash at the Oriental Theater, Dance Gavin Dance at the Ogden Theatre and Kodak Black at the Fillmore. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, MAY 3
Shpongle (also May 4)
$80-$99.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Jai Wolf
$26.75-$85, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
LÉON
$20-$22 8 p.m., Summit
SALES
$20-$222, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Bouncing Souls
$28-$200, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Tom Odell
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Marias
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Cisco Adler
$18-$33, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Kendrick Scott Oracle
$12-$27, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, MAY 4
Slushii
$20-$34.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Kirko Bangz
$25-$40, 6 p.m., Summit
Start Making Sense
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Itchy-O Sixth Annual Sci-Fi Bash
$25-$45, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Nick Waterhouse
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Dodos
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, MAY 5
NGHTMRE and Slander
$40-$80, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Kodak Black
$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Dance Gavin Dance
$24.99, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
AK
$15-$17, Marquis Theater
AJ Mitchell
$18, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall
Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
