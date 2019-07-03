Ten of the Best Red Rocks Concerts in July 2019

Hold onto your seats, Denver. Red Rocks in July offers a slew of thrilling shows for fans of many tastes.

Americana, rock, soul, country and R&B fans will have a lot to enjoy. Even a cappella lovers will have a night of their own. Let's just hope that it's warmer and dryer than June proved to be.

Here are ten of the best Red Rocks concerts in July. If these don't suit your fancy, don't forget to check out the Red Rocks calendar for all the other concerts, many of which are as great as these.

The Avett Brothers

July 5 to 7

Americana and indie-rock crooners the Avett Brothers are a perennial favorite at Red Rocks, and they're sure to draw a crowd. That's why they're playing three nights at the venue. While the brothers have a hit-or-miss track record for actually showing up for their gigs, when they do, you can expect something special.

Face Vocal Band

July 10

Is a cappella your thing? If so, don't miss the instrument-free singers in Face Vocal Band, who will bring extraordinary singing and hit songs to the stage. Joined by Love Stallion, Float Like a Buffalo and the Long Run, this will be a night of Denver-based talent to remember.

Cody Jinks

July 13

If EDM-infused country has you yawning, you'd do well to check out this show by Cody Jinks – one of the most popular hard-edged country singers. Joined by throwback star Mark Chesnutt and up-and-comer outlaw singer Paul Cauthen, Jinks will bring the country back to country.

Norah Jones

July 16

While the jazzy singer-songwriter Norah Jones will be a treat to see live, we're most excited about the opening act, Mavis Staples, the legendary Chicago-based gospel singer. She's one of a few living legends performing at the venue this month, and if you don't believe in God before you go, beware: Even the atheists among us have felt the stirring of the Holy Spirit in her presence.

The Head and the Heart

July 17 to 18

The indie-rockers in the Head and the Heart may be one of the younger bands playing Red Rocks this month (and they're not all that young). But they still know how to stir an audience with gut-wrenching harmonies and nostalgic lyrics. Expect lots of foot-stomping fun as they soften up your soul.

The String Cheese Incident

July 19 to 21

The String Cheese Incident has been pushing the boundaries of bluegrass since 1993, and this year, the band is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a three-night return to Red Rocks. The members will play some traditional bluegrass, of course, but spice it up with a mix of jazz, cajun, electronic and reggae. Yes, String Cheese will jam out, and perhaps offer a psychedelic experience for those willing to let loose.

Diana Ross

July 22

Fifty years have passed since Diana Ross has played Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The R&B diva has blessed the world with her long career and iconic songs – first with the Supremes and later solo. Colorado's lucky to have her back under the stars at 75 years young. Expect transcendence.

Tenacious D and the Colorado Symphony

July 25

It would be enough if Tenacious D – the duo comprising Jack Black and Kyle Gass – played Red Rocks, bringing comedy to the all too self-important sounds of rock. But this trip to Denver, the band will join forces with our own Colorado Symphony for a night of laughs, searing guitar solos and classical strings to boot.

John Prine With the Colorado Symphony

July 28

This month the Colorado Symphony will also join up with the legendary folk singer-songwriter John Prine, whose lyrical prowess far exceeds Bob Dylan's. While Prine has not enjoyed the same level of recognition for his down-home poetics – perhaps because they're less opaque that Dylan's – he has maintained a higher caliber of songwriting throughout his long career. Hearing him perform live is pure joy.

Peter Frampton Farewell Tour

July 31

The British rock star Peter Frampton is bidding adieu to his fans, with one last trip to the Rocks. Come pay your homage to one of classic rock's greats before he cashes it in and retires in glory.