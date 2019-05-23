Blueface, Cam'ron and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Blueface, who opened for Lil Baby at the Fillmore Auditorium in March, will headline the venue on Friday, August 16. Tickets, $49, go on sale Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

New York rapper Cam'ron will be at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, July 23. Tickets, $25.95, go on sale Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

The Summer Slaughter Tour 2019 stops at Summit on Saturday, July 20, with Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, the Faceless, Rivers of Nihil, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, Brand of Sacrifice and more on the bill. Tickets ($25/$27) are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Born of Osiris: With Bad Omens, Spite, Kingdom of Giants, Wed., July 24, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Dave Mason: Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $54-$79.50.

Ghost-Note: Wed., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

James McMurtry: With Bonnie Whitmore, Sat., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

The Timberline (CD release): With Valdez, Holdfast, Sat., July 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



THE BLACK SHEEP

The Black Moods: Fri., July 12, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12.

Born of Osiris: Tue., July 23, 6 p.m., $18-$22.

The Mowgli's: Sat., July 27, 7 p.m., $20-$23.

Night Riots: Fri., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Soda Jerk Presents & BKG Hip-Hop Artist Showcase: Sat., June 8, 7 p.m., $12-$15.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Blister 66: Fri., July 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Cash'd Out: With Jackson Taylor & the Sinners, Fri., July 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25

The Green: Sun., July 21, 8 p.m., $24.95-$28.

Russian Circles: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $22-$25.



BOULDER THEATER



Beatles vs. Elvis - A Musical Showdown: Fri., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$55.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers DJ Set: Fri., July 26, 9 p.m., $28-$32.

Common: Thu., July 11, 9 p.m., $49.95-$179.

Cycles Presents: The Game Show - An Interactive Concert & Game Show Experience: Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and Neal Francis: Sat., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $10 Early Bird, $15-$18.

Mark Guiliana - Beat Music: Sun., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $18-$22.

Polo G: Wed., July 3, 8 p.m., $30-$160.

Smrtdeath: With Lil Lotus and Guccihighwaters, Sat., July 27, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Blueface: Fri., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $49.



FOX THEATRE

Big Something: Thu., July 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Gasoline Lollipops: Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$30.



GLOBE HALL

Blanco White: Fri., Sept. 13, 9 p.m., $12-$14.

The Mowgli's: Fri., July 26, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25.

Pony Bradshaw: Thu., July 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Rebirth Brass Band: Wed., July 3, 8 p.m., $26-$28.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Cam'ron: Tue., July 23, 8 p.m., $25.95-$30.

Panteon Rococo: Sun., July 21, 8 p.m., $35-$40.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Andrew Duhon: Sun., July 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Justin Matthew: Wed., July 3, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Rebirth Brass Band: Tue., July 2, 8 p.m., $26-$28.



LOST LAKE

The Grinns: Thu., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Igor & the Red Elvises: Wed., July 31, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Motion Trap: Fri., June 21, 9 p.m., $20-$23.



MARQUIS THEATER

Acid King: Mon., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

Don Broco: Sun., Oct. 6, 6 p.m., $19.50-$23.

Icon for Hire: Tue., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

Matt Maeson: Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $18-$22.

Tilian: Fri., July 26, 7 p.m., $17-$19.



MISSION BALLROOM

Gryffin: Fri., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $30.75-$79.



OGDEN THEATRE

Caamp: Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.

Riot Ten: Fri., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $25-$27.



SUMMIT

Corduroy (Pearl Jam tribute): Fri., June 28, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Lil Duval: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $45-$65.

Night Riots: Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

The Summer Slaughter Tour 2019: Ft. Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, the Faceless, Rivers of Nihil, Nekrogoblikon, Lorna Shore, Brand of Sacrifice and more, Sat., July 20, 2 p.m., $25-$27.





