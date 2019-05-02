Seven Cinco de Mayo Celebrations in Denver

Cinco de Mayo, the holiday that commemorates the Mexican army's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, will be celebrated in Denver all weekend long. While many events mark the occasion at Mile High, there are a few concerts that put a different spin on the day. Here are a handful of the best Cinco de Mayo concerts and events to check out.

Cinco de Mayo Denver

Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.,

Civic Center Park

Broadway and Colfax Avenue

Free

This two-day celebration has three stages of live music and dance performances, including Banda la Chacaloza de Jerez, La Fiebre del Sabor, Fito Olivares y La Pura Sabrosura, Banda la Patrona, Funkiphino, Thumpin' and more. See the full entertainment schedule here.

EXPAND Los Mocochetes perform at Larimer Lounge on Cinco de Mayo. Michael Angelo Sandoval

CONCERTS ON MAY 5

Cinco de Mayo with Colorado Symphony

Boettcher Concert Hall

14th and Curtis streets

2:30 p.m.

$10-$27

Arrive early for the Garibaldi Plaza Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. for a free celebration with local mariachi and folklórico talent in the Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria. Local food carts with authentic Mexican food and beverages will add to the fun.

Jefferson Symphony Orchestra: Cinco de Mayo: Sounds and Reflections of Mexico and Latin America.

Wheat Ridge United Methodist Church

7530 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

4 p.m.

$20 to $25

The program includes music from Latin American composers, instruments and musicians, and features Cristine Barbosa and Ritmo Jazz Latino.

Cinco de Mayo Showcase

Herman's Hideaway

1578 South Broadway

7 p.m.

$8 to $10

The show includes an eclectic lineup, including rock bands Alabaster Swine, Billy the Poet and Easy Lovin', as well as jazz act Dizzy with a Dame and alternative acoustic outfit the Restarters.

Cinco de Mayo with Los Mocochetes.

Larimer Lounge

2721 Larimer Street

8 p.m.

$10 to $15

Los Mocochetes play super-high-energy, socio/politically charged Mexican funk, while Vic N' the Narwhals are a Latin psych/surf band. The great bill also includes the Chilean folk act Kiltro and El Javi's rock flamenco.

Sunday Fun Day Cinco De Mayo Celebration with Pink Hawks, SYCDVK.

Goosetown Tavern

3242 East Colfax Avenue

5 p.m.

$10

While starting off as an Afrobeat group, Pink Hawks have gradually added Latin and hip-hop into the mix, while SYCDVK fuses rock, jazz and alternative.

Cinco de Mayo with Freddy Rodriguez Sr. & Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

Dazzle

1512 Curtis Street

4:30 and 7 p.m.

$10 to $15

Local jazz saxophonist Freddy Rodriguez Sr., a mainstay at El Chapultepec for more than three decades, teams up with his son and their quartet to play two sets of music, while Chef Mario Godoy has prepared a special Cinco de Mayo menu.

Do you have an event you want included on a Westword list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.