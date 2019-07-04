Wilco, For King & Country and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Wilco headlines the Mission Ballroom in November.

Wilco stops at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, November 19, as part of its fall North American tour. Tickets, $55 to $125, are on sale now.

For King & Country's Burn the Ships world tour hits 1STBANK Center on Thursday, October 17. Tickets, $15.50 to $195.50, go on sale Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m.

Liquid Stranger headlines the Boulder Theater on Thursday, October 24. Tickets. $25-$30, go on sale Monday, July 8, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Back 2 School Bash: With Dawn Milo., Fri., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: Sun., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $29.50-$34.50.

LaserDUNGEON - Helicopter Showdown: Sat., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Giuda: Sat., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $16.



BOULDER THEATER



Liquid Stranger: Thu., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



Collidoscope & Melody Lines: With Telemetry, Floatgoat, Mr. Bugatti, Fri., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Detox Unit: With Mickman, Navigatorz (Vinja & Sortof Vague), Thought Process, Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Herbie Hancock Tribute - Phish After Show: Feat. Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Joey Porter (The Motet), Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Dave Watts (The Motet), Dan Schwindt (Kyle Hollingsworth Band), Sat., Aug. 31, 11 p.m., $15-$20.



DAZZLE

Avishai Cohen Quartet: Wed., Oct. 30, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$30.

Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game: Fri., Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., $15-$30.

Willie Jones III: Fri., Aug. 9, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$30.



1STBANK CENTER

For King & Country: Thu., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $20.50-$195.50.



FOX THEATRE

Bone Diggers: All-Star Paul Simon Exploration: Feat. members of Trey Anastasio Band, Thievery Corporation, ALO, Tea Leaf Green, the Mother Hips and Electric Beethoven, Wed., Aug. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$20.



GLOBE HALL

San Fermin: Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $20.75-$22.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Polo G: Mon., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $23.50-$25.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Hazel English: Mon., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Torche: Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$23.



LOST LAKE

Flynt Flossy: Sun., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $16-$18.

Kinesics (Farewell for Now): Thu., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Nicole Dollanganger: Sun., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Places Back Home (EP Release): With Ivory Circle, Tolstoy, Holdfast, Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



MARQUIS THEATER

Amigo the Devil: With King Dude, Twin Temple, Thu., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

Lil Toe: Sat., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

Monolord: With Blackwater Holylight, Mon., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $15-$17.



MISSION BALLROOM

Wilco: Tue., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., $55-$125.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Hazel Miller: Benefit concert to support doctor of physical therapy students at CU, Thu., Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40.

Pink Slip (CD release): Sat., Aug. 10, 12:30 p.m., $5.



SUMMIT

Adiel Mitchell: With KJ Evans, VYNYL, Mandy Groves, Sat., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Girls Rock Denver: Sat., July 13, 1 p.m., $10-$12.

Knocked Loose: With Rotting Out, Candy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Fri., Oct. 4, 6 p.m., $22-$25.

Obituary and Abbath: Wed., Oct. 9, 6 p.m., $27.50-$30.



SWALLOW HILL

Son Little: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$27.





