Wilco headlines the Mission Ballroom in November.EXPAND
Wilco headlines the Mission Ballroom in November.
Jon Solomon

Wilco, For King & Country and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | July 4, 2019 | 5:55am
Wilco stops at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, November 19, as part of its fall North American tour. Tickets, $55 to $125, are on sale now.

For King & Country's Burn the Ships world tour hits 1STBANK Center on Thursday, October 17. Tickets, $15.50 to $195.50, go on sale Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m.

Liquid Stranger headlines the Boulder Theater on Thursday, October 24. Tickets. $25-$30, go on sale Monday, July 8, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Back 2 School Bash: With Dawn Milo., Fri., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: Sun., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $29.50-$34.50.
LaserDUNGEON - Helicopter Showdown: Sat., Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Giuda: Sat., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $16.

BOULDER THEATER

Liquid Stranger: Thu., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Collidoscope & Melody Lines: With Telemetry, Floatgoat, Mr. Bugatti, Fri., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Detox Unit: With Mickman, Navigatorz (Vinja & Sortof Vague), Thought Process, Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Herbie Hancock Tribute - Phish After Show: Feat. Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Joey Porter (The Motet), Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Dave Watts (The Motet), Dan Schwindt (Kyle Hollingsworth Band), Sat., Aug. 31, 11 p.m., $15-$20.

DAZZLE

Avishai Cohen Quartet: Wed., Oct. 30, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game: Fri., Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., $15-$30.
Willie Jones III: Fri., Aug. 9, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $15-$30.

1STBANK CENTER

For King & Country: Thu., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $20.50-$195.50.

FOX THEATRE

Bone Diggers: All-Star Paul Simon Exploration: Feat. members of Trey Anastasio Band, Thievery Corporation, ALO, Tea Leaf Green, the Mother Hips and Electric Beethoven, Wed., Aug. 28, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

GLOBE HALL

San Fermin: Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $20.75-$22.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Polo G: Mon., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $23.50-$25.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Hazel English: Mon., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Torche: Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$23.

LOST LAKE

Flynt Flossy: Sun., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
Kinesics (Farewell for Now): Thu., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Nicole Dollanganger: Sun., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Places Back Home (EP Release): With Ivory Circle, Tolstoy, Holdfast, Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Amigo the Devil: With King Dude, Twin Temple, Thu., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Lil Toe: Sat., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Monolord: With Blackwater Holylight, Mon., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $15-$17.

MISSION BALLROOM

Wilco: Tue., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., $55-$125.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Hazel Miller: Benefit concert to support doctor of physical therapy students at CU, Thu., Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40.
Pink Slip (CD release): Sat., Aug. 10, 12:30 p.m., $5.

SUMMIT

Adiel Mitchell: With KJ Evans, VYNYL, Mandy Groves, Sat., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Girls Rock Denver: Sat., July 13, 1 p.m., $10-$12.
Knocked Loose: With Rotting Out, Candy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Fri., Oct. 4, 6 p.m., $22-$25.
Obituary and Abbath: Wed., Oct. 9, 6 p.m., $27.50-$30.

SWALLOW HILL

Son Little: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$27.


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

