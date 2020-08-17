 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Hazel Miller performs at the Anderson Park Pavilion in Wheat Ridge on Wednesday.
Courtesy of Hazel Miller
Courtesy of Hazel Miller

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 17, 2020 | 5:55am
The Colorado Symphony's Acoustic on the Rocks series, with Colorado Symphony Brass and Percussion performing a classical and pops repertoire, runs Wednesday through Sunday, August 23 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This week's lineup also includes streaming concerts presented by Swallow Hill, while bluesmen Lionel Young and Johnny O play a drive-in show at Four Seasons Farmers & Artisans Market in Wheat Ridge.

Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill presents the live-stream concert.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

Diana Castro
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Shyam Nepali
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill presents the live-stream concert.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Colorado Symphony: Acoustic on the Rocks (through Sunday, August 23)
Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion performs classical and pops repertoire
$65, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Coracao Brazilian Jazz Quartet
$10-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Drive-In Live Music Series: Lionel Young Band and Johnny O
$49 per car, 6 p.m., Four Seasons Farmers & Artisans Market, Wheat Ridge

Hazel Miller & the Collective
Free, 6:30 p.m., Anderson Park, Wheat Ridge

Spinrad
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy


THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Wounded Bird
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Mile High Summer Series
Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station

Johnny & The Mongrels
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

The Standards of George Gershwin
$12, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

