The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Colorado Symphony's Acoustic on the Rocks series, with Colorado Symphony Brass and Percussion performing a classical and pops repertoire, runs Wednesday through Sunday, August 23 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This week's lineup also includes streaming concerts presented by Swallow Hill, while bluesmen Lionel Young and Johnny O play a drive-in show at Four Seasons Farmers & Artisans Market in Wheat Ridge.
Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:
MONDAY, AUGUST 17
Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill presents the live-stream concert.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 18
Diana Castro
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Shyam Nepali
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill presents the live-stream concert.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19
Colorado Symphony: Acoustic on the Rocks (through Sunday, August 23)
Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion performs classical and pops repertoire
$65, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Coracao Brazilian Jazz Quartet
$10-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Drive-In Live Music Series: Lionel Young Band and Johnny O
$49 per car, 6 p.m., Four Seasons Farmers & Artisans Market, Wheat Ridge
Hazel Miller & the Collective
Free, 6:30 p.m., Anderson Park, Wheat Ridge
Spinrad
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
THURSDAY, AUGUST 20
Wounded Bird
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
Mile High Summer Series
Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station
Johnny & The Mongrels
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
The Standards of George Gershwin
$12, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
