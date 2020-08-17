The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Hazel Miller performs at the Anderson Park Pavilion in Wheat Ridge on Wednesday.

The Colorado Symphony's Acoustic on the Rocks series, with Colorado Symphony Brass and Percussion performing a classical and pops repertoire, runs Wednesday through Sunday, August 23 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This week's lineup also includes streaming concerts presented by Swallow Hill, while bluesmen Lionel Young and Johnny O play a drive-in show at Four Seasons Farmers & Artisans Market in Wheat Ridge.

Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill presents the live-stream concert.

Marijuana Deals Near You

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

Diana Castro

$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Shyam Nepali

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill presents the live-stream concert.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19



Colorado Symphony: Acoustic on the Rocks (through Sunday, August 23)

Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion performs classical and pops repertoire

$65, Red Rocks Amphitheatre



Coracao Brazilian Jazz Quartet

$10-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Drive-In Live Music Series: Lionel Young Band and Johnny O

$49 per car, 6 p.m., Four Seasons Farmers & Artisans Market, Wheat Ridge

Hazel Miller & the Collective

Free, 6:30 p.m., Anderson Park, Wheat Ridge

Spinrad

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy



THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Wounded Bird

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Mile High Summer Series

Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station

Johnny & The Mongrels

$15-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

The Standards of George Gershwin

$12, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.