The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Legendary prog-rock band King Crimson headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre with a seven-piece lineup that includes three drummers as part of its Music Is Our Friend tour, while Red Rocks Amphitheatre's shows include two nights of Christian rock band Casting Crowns followed by Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Yonder Mountain String Band at Levitt Pavilion Denver and Mat Kearney at Chautauqua Auditorium. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Evenings al Fresco

Monday, August 2, and Wednesday, August 4, 5:30 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

$20-$30

This week's Evenings al Fresco lineup includes Shanna in a Dress, Sam Amstrong-Sickafoose, Resonant Rogues, Stef Kull & Paul Trunko, and the Burney Sisters on Monday; and Alexa Wildish, Sebastian Andrews, Paul Kimbiris, Elyse Midgyett, and the Hazel Miller Trio on Wednesday.

King Crimson

Monday, August 2, 7 p.m.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard

$49.95-$160

Since co-founding the prog-rock band King Crimson more than five decades ago, guitarist Robert Fripp has navigated the band through multiple incarnations. Its current lineup includes three drummers, longtime bassist Tony Levin, saxophonist Mel Collins, and guitarist and singer Jakko Jakszyk. California Guitar Trio, whose members studied with Fripp and toured with him as part of the League of Crafty Guitarists, will open.

Mat Kearney

Monday, August 2, 7:30 p.m.

Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder

$32-$50

Nashville-based, Oregon-born singer-songwriter Mat Kearney performs in support of his brand-new album, January Flower, a collection of honest, stripped-down songs.

Casting Crowns

Tuesday, August 3, and Wednesday, August 4, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$32.75

Christian rock band Casting Crowns, which is slated to release Scars in Heaven in November, headlines Red Rocks two nights. Zach Williams, We Are Messengers, Cain and Brandon Heath open on Tuesday; and We the Kingdom, Matt Maher, Jordan Feliz and Rebecca St. James open on Wednesday.

Kurt Elling

Wednesday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue

$40-$50

Grammy-winning jazz singer Kurt Elling performs at the Soiled Dove ahead of his new album, SuperBlue, which drops on October 8 and features Charlie Hunter along with Butcher Brown Band members Corey Fonville and DJ Harrison.

Boulder Arts Outdoors

Thursday, August 5, 7 p.m.

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

$20/free for children under twelve

Boulder Arts Outdoors continues its weekly mixed bill with performances of live music, dance, physical theater and circus arts with Dandelions, 3rd Law Dance/Theater, VisKosity Dance Collective, Ball Lune and Los Chicos Malos.

Dermot Kennedy

Thursday, August 5, 7 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$39.50-$59.50

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy brings his Better Days tour to Red Rocks with Bishop Briggs and Joy Oladokun opening.

Gin & Jazz: Brothers of Brass

Thursday, August 5, 7:30 p.m.

Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street

$20

Fireside at Five continues its Gin & Jazz series with New Orleans-flavored horn-and-drum group Brothers of Brass.

Megan Burtt

Thursday, August 5, 6:30 p.m.

Stonehocker Farmhouse, 10950 Fox Run Parkway, Northglenn

$15-$25

Denver singer-songwriter Megan Burtt kicks off Northglenn’s inaugural Porch Concert Series, which runs the first Thursday of August, September and October. Seating is limited to a maximum of 75 people gathered on the lawn. Folding chairs are available, or guests may bring blankets and chairs.

SoDown and Manic Focus

Thursday, August 5, 8 p.m.

Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street

$15.50-$49.95

SoDown, the stage name of local electronica producer, DJ and saxophonist Ehren River Wright, co-headlines with Manic Focus, the Chicago-based electronica project of John “JmaC” McCarten. Wreckno, Megan Hamilton, and TruFeelz open.

Yonder Mountain String Band

Thursday, August 5, 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $45

A night of local bluegrass with Yonder Mountain String Band headlining and Head for the Hills opening.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.