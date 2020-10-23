The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Rapper Old Man Saxon performs at the outdoor venue Number Thirty Eight tonight, while Wildermiss continues its three-night "Writing Residency" run at Globe Hall tonight and tomorrow. Also on tap this weekend are Graham Good & the Painters at Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, Broadway singer Adam Pascal at the Lone Tree Arts Center and members of Lettuce and the Motet teaming up at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:



Adam Deitch, Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff, Joey Porter, Garrett Sayers

Friday, October 23, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

$60

Members of Lettuce (drummer Adam Deitch and guitarist Adam Smirnoff) and the Motet (keyboardist Joey Porter and bassist Garrett Sayers) team up for two sets of funk and beyond.

Graham Good & the Painters

Friday, October 23, 8 p.m.

Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl

$20-$70

On the northern Colorado-based rock band's website, Painters frontman Graham Good says he's "hardwired to see the good in life. The songs I sing tell stories of growth, inspiration, and the brighter sides of living. I believe that we are here to share our struggles openly with one another so that we may find communion with the ones who relate or have been through and back."

Old Man Saxon

Friday, October 23, 5 and 8 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Rapper Old Man Saxon plays two sets at the brand-new outdoor venue Number Thirty Eight in RiNo. Make reservations through OpenTable.

Jazz Convergence

Fridays in October, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$20

Jazz Convergence, which formed nearly three decades ago, includes some of the area's best players, among them saxophonist John Gunther, trumpeter Greg Gisbert, pianist Eric Gunnison, drummer Paul Romaine and bassist Andrew Rose. Jazz Convergence plays two sets every Friday in October, and seats are limited to fifty people per set.

Wildermiss

Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$60-$180

As part of its "Writing Residency," local indie-rock band Wildermiss plays three nights (two sets per night) at Globe Hall, where the band is trying out new material in front of fans as well as full sets of old favorites.

Adam Pascal

Saturday, October 24, 1:30 and 8 p.m.

Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree

$45-$50 (in person)/$25 (live stream)

Tony nominee Adam Pascal gives an intimate acoustic performance, taking the audience through his Broadway career thus far, beginning with Rent and Aida and up through Pretty Woman. There will be a live stream of the 8 p.m. performance.

Live From the West Side: Women of Broadway

Saturday, October 24, 6 p.m.

Online

$30-$75

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in this three-part virtual concert series featuring two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone tonight. The series also includes live streams from Laura Benanti on November 14 and Vanessa Williams on December 5.

Alright Alright With Sam Armstrong Zickafoose

Saturday, October 24, 7 p.m.

Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court

$25-$200

Husband and wife Seth and China Kent make up the local duo Alright Alright, which just released its new orchestral folk album, Crucible.

