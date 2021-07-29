Method Man & Redman, the Offspring and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

- Local
Method Man & Redman and Busta Rhymes play Red Rocks on Wednesday, September 1, and Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Thursday, September 2. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m.
The Offspring, which released Let the Bad Times Roll in April, headlines the Summit on Wednesday, October 6. Tickets, $49.50, go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m.
DeVotchKa returns to the Stanley Hotel for the two-night Halloween Masquerade Ball, with aerialists, stilt-walkers, circus folks, pop-up performances, a Bloody Mary bar and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
That 1 Guy: Tue., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $18.
Wood Belly: Sat., Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
Yheti: With Honeybee and $WaZ, Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $20.
Kbong: With Johnny Cosmic, Thu., Oct. 21, 7 p.m.
Sleep: Tue., April 19, 7 p.m.
The Del McCoury Band: Tue., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $25-$37.50.
Getter: Fri., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Vertical Fusion: Hades' Circus: Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $30-$55.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
KAMANI: Ft. Nikki Glaspie, Sput Searight, Xavier Taplin, Kat Dyson, Matt Lapham with Electric Kif, Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., $20.
Marvel Years & Maddy O'Neal: With Vincent Antone, Underlux, Sat., Nov. 13, 9 p.m.
Method Man & Redman x Busta Rhymes: Thu., Sept. 2, 9 p.m.
August Burns Red: Sun., Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m., $27.50-$59.50.
James Blake: Tue., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.
FOX THEATRE
The Good Kind: With Fists of the Proletariat, Sat., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Son Lux: Fri., May 20, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
The Ries Brothers: Thu., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $13.
Ward Davis: Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m.
Willie Watson (of Old Crow Medicine Show): Sat., Sept. 25, 9 p.m.
STRFKR: Thu., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Negative Approach: With Implied Risk, No Takers, Direct Threat, Wed., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $20.
TR/ST: Sun., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $35.
APASHE Renaissance Pre-Party: Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25.
Cordovas: Wed., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Easy Life: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $20.
iamnotshane: Thu., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $15.
LOST LAKE
Essenger: Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $13.
Frozen Soul and Sanguisugabogg: Wed., Nov. 24, 8 p.m.
The Senators: With Paul DeHaven + Lillian, Wed., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $13.
MARQUIS THEATER
AJ Mitchell: Tue., Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., $17.
Milquetoast and Co: Sat., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $15.
Silent Planet: Sun., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $16.
Dom Dolla: Fri., Sept. 3, 9 p.m., $29.99-$79.
White Party: Hosted by Lil Wayne and Von Miller, Sun., Sept. 5, 9 p.m., $75-$150.
Shane Smith & the Saints: Thu., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Horrorpops: With Franks and Deans, Sat., Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
Dream Theater: Sat., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
$UICIDEBOY$: With Chief Keef, Slowthai, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Shakewell, Ramirez and Chetta, Sun., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $59.95-$99.95.
Wiz Khalifa x Method Man & Redman x Busta Rhymes: Wed., Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m., $66.50 and up.
DeVotchKa: Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.
Alina Baraz: Mon., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $35.
Gatecreeper: Fri., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $16.
Isaiah Rashad: Sat., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $39.50.
The Offspring: Wed., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $49.50.
