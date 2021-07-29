 
Method Man & Redman, the Offspring and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | July 29, 2021 | 5:55am
Catch Method Man & Redman at Red Rocks on Thursday.
Miles Chrisinger
Method Man & Redman and Busta Rhymes play Red Rocks on Wednesday, September 1, and Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Thursday, September 2. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m.

The Offspring, which released Let the Bad Times Roll in April, headlines the Summit on Wednesday, October 6. Tickets, $49.50, go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m.

DeVotchKa returns to the Stanley Hotel for the two-night Halloween Masquerade Ball, with aerialists, stilt-walkers, circus folks, pop-up performances, a Bloody Mary bar and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

That 1 Guy: Tue., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $18.
Wood Belly: Sat., Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
Yheti: With Honeybee and $WaZ, Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $20.

BLACK SHEEP

Kbong: With Johnny Cosmic, Thu., Oct. 21, 7 p.m.
Sleep: Tue., April 19, 7 p.m.

BOULDER THEATER

The Del McCoury Band: Tue., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $25-$37.50.
Getter: Fri., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Vertical Fusion: Hades' Circus: Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $30-$55.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

KAMANI: Ft. Nikki Glaspie, Sput Searight, Xavier Taplin, Kat Dyson, Matt Lapham with Electric Kif, Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., $20.
Marvel Years & Maddy O'Neal: With Vincent Antone, Underlux, Sat., Nov. 13, 9 p.m.
Method Man & Redman x Busta Rhymes: Thu., Sept. 2, 9 p.m.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

August Burns Red: Sun., Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m., $27.50-$59.50.
James Blake: Tue., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.

FOX THEATRE

The Good Kind: With Fists of the Proletariat, Sat., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Son Lux: Fri., May 20, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

GLOBE HALL

The Ries Brothers: Thu., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $13.
Ward Davis: Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m.
Willie Watson (of Old Crow Medicine Show): Sat., Sept. 25, 9 p.m.

GOTHIC THEATRE

STRFKR: Thu., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

HQ

Negative Approach: With Implied Risk, No Takers, Direct Threat, Wed., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $20.
TR/ST: Sun., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $35.

LARIMER LOUNGE

APASHE Renaissance Pre-Party: Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25.
Cordovas: Wed., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Easy Life: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $20.
iamnotshane: Thu., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $15.

LOST LAKE

Essenger: Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $13.
Frozen Soul and Sanguisugabogg: Wed., Nov. 24, 8 p.m.
The Senators: With Paul DeHaven + Lillian, Wed., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $13.

MARQUIS THEATER

AJ Mitchell: Tue., Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., $17.
Milquetoast and Co: Sat., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $15.
Silent Planet: Sun., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $16.

MISSION BALLROOM

Dom Dolla: Fri., Sept. 3, 9 p.m., $29.99-$79.
White Party: Hosted by Lil Wayne and Von Miller, Sun., Sept. 5, 9 p.m., $75-$150.

OGDEN THEATRE

Shane Smith & the Saints: Thu., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $22.50.

ORIENTAL THEATRE

Horrorpops: With Franks and Deans, Sat., Oct. 2, 8 p.m.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Dream Theater: Sat., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.

RED ROCKS AMPTHITHEATRE

$UICIDEBOY$: With Chief Keef, Slowthai, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Shakewell, Ramirez and Chetta, Sun., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $59.95-$99.95.
Wiz Khalifa x Method Man & Redman x Busta Rhymes: Wed., Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m., $66.50 and up.

THE STANLEY HOTEL

DeVotchKa: Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT

Alina Baraz: Mon., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $35.
Gatecreeper: Fri., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $16.
Isaiah Rashad: Sat., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $39.50.
The Offspring: Wed., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $49.50.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

