Five Points Jazz Festival Announces 2019 Lineup

The Five Points Jazz Festival is on Saturday, May 18.

Five Points Jazz Festival has long celebrated the jazz history of the neighborhood, once dubbed the Harlem of the West. It returns on Saturday, May 18 with a diverse lineup of fifty bands playing on eleven stages. It kicks off with a parade down Welton Street at 11 a.m. led by grand marshals Daphne Rice Allen, Gene Bass and Terri Gentry. Otone Brass Band will play.

“For more than 15 years now, Denver has been presenting the free Five Points Jazz Festival as a way to honor our legacy as the Harlem of the West and build community through the spirit of Jazz,” said Mayor Michael Hancock in a statement. “This family-friendly festival celebrates the history and culture of the Five Points neighborhood, as well as offers a great opportunity for Denver residents and visitors to join together to enjoy great food and music, and even other activities like yoga, films and discussions.”

New this year, Denver Arts & Venues has built a Five Points Jazz Festival App available for download now for iOS and Android devices. With the app, festival-goers can create custom schedules and performance reminders, learn more about the vendors, and view maps, performer bios, food and drink menus and more.

Here's the full lineup for the festival:

Along Welton Street from Arts & Venues Stage to Main Stage

11 a.m. – Parade featuring Otone Brass Band

Main Stage – 29th and Welton streets

11 a.m.-noon – Otone Brass Band – New Orleans-style brass band

12:30-1:30 p.m. – Denver School of the Arts Jazz Workshop Orchestra – high school ensemble, big band

2-3 p.m. – Academy Jazz Ensemble – big band

2:30-4:30 p.m. – Linda Theus-Lee’s HeartStrings – jazz, R&B, folk

5-6 p.m. – ATOMGA – afro-funk

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Sammy Mayfield Blues Band – blues

Goed Zuur – 2801 Welton Street

7:30-10 p.m. – The Ron Jackson Trio – jazz standards, pop

10:30 p.m.-1 a.m. – Felonius Smith Trio – pre-war blues

Plaza Stage – 2736 Welton Street

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Cosmic Joe – funk

1-2 p.m. – DKO: The Darren Kramer Organization – funk, Latin, jazz

2:30-3:30 p.m.– Jon Romero y Amanecer – jazz, Latin jazz

4-5 p.m. – Wil Alston Band – jazz standards

5:30-6:30 p.m. – The Delta Sonics – blues, swing, R&B

715 Club – 715 E. 26th Avenue

11:30 a.m.-noon – Art Deco – modern jazz, jazz rock, straight jazz

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Open Source – post bop

3-4 p.m. – CounterCurrent – jazz fusion

4:45-5:45 p.m. – The Organization – modern organ trio, ‘60s pop

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Déjà Swing – swing

8:15-9:15 p.m. – Adam Bodine Quartet – jazz, classical, soul, pop

10-11 p.m. – Eef and the Blues Express - blues

Coffee at the Point Indoor Stage – 710 East 26th Avenue

11 a.m. -noon – Gayle Leali Jazz & Blues Quintet – jazz, blues

1:30-2:30 p.m. – Tom Amend Organ Trio – jazz, swing

4-5 p.m. – Gunnison, McRossen, Romaine, Junneman Quartet – jazz

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Walter Gorra Quartet – modern jazz, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian

9-10 p.m. – Wellington Bullings - soul

Coffee at the Point Outdoor Stage – 27th and Welton streets

12:30-1:30 p.m. – Big Brooklyn – jazz, klezmer, rock, groove

3-4 p.m. – Jazz Nicholson – jazz, rock, world, classical, soul

5:30-6:30 p.m. – Chipman Hancock Collective – classic jazz, neo-soul

8-9 p.m. – Chicos Malos! – jazz, salsa, cha-cha

Cervantes – 2637 Welton Street

2:15-1:15 p.m. – Mark Fox Sonic Nomads – post-bop, modern, transcendental, jazz

2:15-3:15 p.m. – Akashic Jazz – modern jazz

The Rossonian – 2650 Welton Street

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Danette Hollowell and the Old Souls – jazz

1:30-2:30 p.m. – After Midnight – swing

3:15-4:15 p.m. – Jazz Heritage Orchestra – high school ensemble, jazz

5-6 p.m. – The P. J. Q. – jazz

6:30-7:30 p.m. – The Coração Brazilian Jazz Quartet – Brazilian Jazz

The Roxy – 2549 Welton Street

11 a.m.-noon – Bonnie Lowdermilk Quintet – modern jazz

12:45-1:45 p.m. – Spherio – jazz

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Teague Bechtel Trio – straight-ahead jazz, blues, soul

4:15-5:15 p.m. – Jenna McLean Quintet – jazz

6-7 p.m. – Invisible Bird – groove, pop

The River Yoga – 2590 Welton Street

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Five Points Jazz Fest Yoga with Live Music by Harold Rapp, III, Power Vinyasa Warm

11 a.m. – noon – Five Points Jazz Fest Yoga with Live Music by Harold Rapp III, Power Vinyasa Hot

The Lydian – 2590 Welton Street

Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – KinderBop – designed for kids ages 18 months to 5 years and their caregivers, play-centered musical activities, story-telling and games

Arts & Venues Stage – 26th and Welton streets

noon-1 p.m. – JoFoKe Anem – jazz, soul

1:30-2:30 p.m. – Azucartones – Afro-Cuban

3-4 p.m. – Lynn Baker Quartet – jazz, big band, orchestral

4:30-5:30 p.m. – Tom Gershwin Sextet – jazz

6-7 p.m. – Peter Sommer Septet – bebop, avant garde

Blair Caldwell African American Research Library – 2401 Welton St.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Linda Styles Band – blues, Motown, gospel

12:30-1:30 p.m. – screening of "Rhapsody in Black" – film; telling the story of ten black artists who changed the face of American music

1-2 – Brass and Gold Society – hip-hop, jazz, soul, classical, R&B

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Donna Scott and Friends – straight-ahead jazz, contemporary, fusion, be-bop

2:30-4 p.m. – screening of "Sarah Vaughan: The Divine One" – film; recounting the story of the singer’s stellar career

4-5 p.m. – Rekha Ohal Quartet – jazz