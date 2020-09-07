 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
David Lawrence of LAPOMPE is at Broadway Roxy on Wednesday.
David Lawrence of LAPOMPE is at Broadway Roxy on Wednesday.
Moxom Artistries

The Best Concerts in Denver on Labor Day and Beyond

Westword Staff | September 7, 2020 | 7:46am
AA

There's plenty of live music on Labor Day and in the week that follows, whether you hear it in person over over a live stream. Singer-songwriter Shanna in a Dress is at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder as part of the venue's outdoor concert series, while the John Weeks Band plays A Blue Star Connection Benefit at Dazzle.

The lineup also includes Tonguebyte at Larimer Lounge and Black & White Motion Picture at Herman's Hideaway. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

Related Stories

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Boa & the Constrictors
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

Nic Clark
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

Shanna in a Dress
$20-$80, 5:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center

Marijuana Deals Near You

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Amythyst Kiah
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

No Hands Brass Band
Free, 7 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

David Lawrence
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Walter Salas-Humara
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Black & White Motion Picture
$10, 7 p.m. Herman's Hideaway

A Blue Star Connection Benefit
Ft. the John Weeks Band
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Hazel Miller
$55 (includes picnic dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level

Jazz on the Mansion Lawn
Ft. Heidi Schmidt
$20, 5:30 p.m., Highlands Ranch Mansion

Tonguebyte
$30-$60, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.