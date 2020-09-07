The Best Concerts in Denver on Labor Day and Beyond

There's plenty of live music on Labor Day and in the week that follows, whether you hear it in person over over a live stream. Singer-songwriter Shanna in a Dress is at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder as part of the venue's outdoor concert series, while the John Weeks Band plays A Blue Star Connection Benefit at Dazzle.
The lineup also includes Tonguebyte at Larimer Lounge and Black & White Motion Picture at Herman's Hideaway. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Boa & the Constrictors
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.
Nic Clark
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
Shanna in a Dress
$20-$80, 5:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center
Marijuana Deals Near You
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Amythyst Kiah
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
No Hands Brass Band
Free, 7 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.
David Lawrence
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
Walter Salas-Humara
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Black & White Motion Picture
$10, 7 p.m. Herman's Hideaway
A Blue Star Connection Benefit
Ft. the John Weeks Band
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Hazel Miller
$55 (includes picnic dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level
Jazz on the Mansion Lawn
Ft. Heidi Schmidt
$20, 5:30 p.m., Highlands Ranch Mansion
Tonguebyte
$30-$60, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!