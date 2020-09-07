The Best Concerts in Denver on Labor Day and Beyond

There's plenty of live music on Labor Day and in the week that follows, whether you hear it in person over over a live stream. Singer-songwriter Shanna in a Dress is at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder as part of the venue's outdoor concert series, while the John Weeks Band plays A Blue Star Connection Benefit at Dazzle.

The lineup also includes Tonguebyte at Larimer Lounge and Black & White Motion Picture at Herman's Hideaway. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7



Boa & the Constrictors

Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.



Nic Clark

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

Shanna in a Dress

$20-$80, 5:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Amythyst Kiah

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

No Hands Brass Band

Free, 7 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

David Lawrence

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Walter Salas-Humara

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Black & White Motion Picture

$10, 7 p.m. Herman's Hideaway

A Blue Star Connection Benefit

Ft. the John Weeks Band

$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Hazel Miller

$55 (includes picnic dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level

Jazz on the Mansion Lawn

Ft. Heidi Schmidt

$20, 5:30 p.m., Highlands Ranch Mansion

Tonguebyte

$30-$60, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

