The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Fitz and the Tantrums, Billy Strings and Lotus each live-stream concerts from Red Rocks Amphitheatre this weekend via Nugs.net, while Trevor Hall celebrates the release of In and Through the Body with a live-stream from the Boulder Theater on Saturday. Some live shows this weekend include Hillbilly Hellcats at the Oriental Theater, And the Black Feathers at the Larimer Lounge, and Em Possible doing two solo acoustic sets at Globe Hall. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Fitz and the Tantrums
$24.99-$39.99, 7 p.m., live-stream pay-per-view show from Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Lost City Live: Sydney Clapp / The Royal We
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Green Druid
$40-$80, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Hillbilly Hellcats
$15, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Sisters of Rock
$12, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose, Golden
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Billy Strings
$19.99-$34.99, 6 p.m., live-stream pay-per-view show from Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Trevor Hall
Free with RSVP, 7 p.m., In and Through the Body album release and live-stream concert from the Boulder Theater
And the Black Feathers
$40-$80, 7 & 10 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Lost City Live: Bison Bone and Grace Clark
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Em Possible
$40-$120, 7 p.m., Globe Hall
Stafford Hunter Latin Jazz Explorations Series
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Lotus
$19.99-$34.99, 7 p.m., live-stream pay-per-view show from Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Backporch Series: Hazel Miller Band
$25-$100, 5:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center
