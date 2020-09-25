 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Fitz and the Tantrums live-stream a concert from Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 25, 2020 | 5:55am
Fitz and the Tantrums, Billy Strings and Lotus each live-stream concerts from Red Rocks Amphitheatre this weekend via Nugs.net, while Trevor Hall celebrates the release of In and Through the Body with a live-stream from the Boulder Theater on Saturday. Some live shows this weekend include Hillbilly Hellcats at the Oriental Theater, And the Black Feathers at the Larimer Lounge, and Em Possible doing two solo acoustic sets at Globe Hall. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Fitz and the Tantrums
$24.99-$39.99, 7 p.m., live-stream pay-per-view show from Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Lost City Live: Sydney Clapp / The Royal We
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Green Druid
$40-$80, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Hillbilly Hellcats
$15, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Sisters of Rock
$12, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose, Golden

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Billy Strings
$19.99-$34.99, 6 p.m., live-stream pay-per-view show from Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Trevor Hall
Free with RSVP, 7 p.m., In and Through the Body album release and live-stream concert from the Boulder Theater

And the Black Feathers
$40-$80, 7 & 10 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lost City Live: Bison Bone and Grace Clark
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Em Possible
$40-$120, 7 p.m., Globe Hall

Stafford Hunter Latin Jazz Explorations Series
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Lotus
$19.99-$34.99, 7 p.m., live-stream pay-per-view show from Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Backporch Series: Hazel Miller Band
$25-$100, 5:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

