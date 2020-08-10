The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Nathaniel Rateliff streams his latest solo album in its entirety on Tuesday, August 11.

Nathaniel Rateliff streams his latest solo album, And It’s Still Alright, in its entirety from his Denver home studio on Tuesday, following a one-on-one interview with Rolling Stone editor and music journalist David Fricke. Tickets for the event use a pay-what-you-want structure, and all proceeds will benefit the Marigold Project, Rateliff’s foundation supporting community and nonprofit organizations working for economic and social justice.

Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

Dine From Out There

Ft. Ross James (Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band), Andy Hall (Infamous Stringdusters), Keith Moseley (String Cheese Incident), Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun).

$150, 6:30 p.m., Linger Rooftop

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11



Nathaniel Rateliff

Streaming And It’s Still Alright live in its entirety from his Denver home studio

Pay what you want, 7 p.m., online

The Legacy Quintet

Free/$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12



Alive on Arrival

$10-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Coracao Brazilian Jazz Quartet

$10-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

David Lawrence

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

J-Calvin

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Mile High Summer Series

Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station

The Standards of George Gershwin

$12, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

