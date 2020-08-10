The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Nathaniel Rateliff streams his latest solo album, And It’s Still Alright, in its entirety from his Denver home studio on Tuesday, following a one-on-one interview with Rolling Stone editor and music journalist David Fricke. Tickets for the event use a pay-what-you-want structure, and all proceeds will benefit the Marigold Project, Rateliff’s foundation supporting community and nonprofit organizations working for economic and social justice.
Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:
MONDAY, AUGUST 10
Dine From Out There
Ft. Ross James (Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band), Andy Hall (Infamous Stringdusters), Keith Moseley (String Cheese Incident), Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun).
$150, 6:30 p.m., Linger Rooftop
TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
Nathaniel Rateliff
Streaming And It’s Still Alright live in its entirety from his Denver home studio
Pay what you want, 7 p.m., online
The Legacy Quintet
Free/$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
Alive on Arrival
$10-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Coracao Brazilian Jazz Quartet
$10-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
David Lawrence
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13
J-Calvin
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
Mile High Summer Series
Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station
The Standards of George Gershwin
$12, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
