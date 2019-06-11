Not a Typo: Punk in Drublic Music Festival Comes to Red Rocks

Between the jam bands, Americana and electronica, Red Rocks tends to give punk the short shrift. But drunks, they're everywhere.

Binge drinking and punk will unite when Fat Mike's Punk in Drublic brings NOFX, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, the Bouncing Souls, Leftover Crack, the Lawrence Arms and more to Red Rocks. Craft breweries and food trucks will take over the north parking lot.

“We’ve been producing the most respected and celebrated craft-beer festivals in the nation for the past decade, but Punk in Drublic is something different,” says Punk in Drublic co-owner and Brew Ha Ha Productions' Cameron Collins, who is throwing the festival. “It’s an opportunity for a bunch of grown-up punk rockers and beer fanatics to come together in an incredible celebration of music, beer and camaraderie!”

The event will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at AXS. GA tickets will include two hours of free beer tastings; VIP tickets will include three hours of free beer tastings, premium seating at the front of the house and a poster; and Ultra VIP tickets will include all that, more gear and meet-and-greet opportunities with the bands.