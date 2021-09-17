Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

September 17, 2021 5:55AM

The Westword Music Showcase takes place Friday and Saturday in the RiNo Art District.
The Westword Music Showcase takes place Friday and Saturday in the RiNo Art District. Aaron Thackeray
This year's Westword Music Showcase takes place Friday and Saturday in the RiNo Art District, with Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus playing the outdoor stages, along with locals Dafna, 2MX2, N3ptune, Roka Hueka, Nay Renee, Brothers of Brass, Zanib, Holdfast., Joseph Lamar, Ramakhandra, Neoma, A Meazy, Izcalli and YaSi; Kaytranada and Duke Dumont play a special-ticket event in the Mission Ballroom indoors after the outdoor festivities.

Also on tap this weekend are Greensky Bluegrass playing three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Herbie Hancock at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and the Zac Brown Band's two-night stand at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Denver Jazz Festival
Friday, September 17, through Sunday, September 19, 5 p.m.
The Studio Loft at Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 908 14th Street
$119 three-day pass
Community-Minded Dance presents the three-day vintage jazz festival with Charles Turner, Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles, Joshua Mclean, Ana Lisa Sutherland and more.

Greensky Bluegrass
Friday, September 17, through Sunday, September 19, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$46.75 to $80
Michigan's Greensky Bluegrass plays a three-night run at Red Rocks with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real opening Friday, Circles Around the Sun on Saturday and Railroad Earth on Sunday.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Herbie Hancock
Friday, September 17, 8 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis Street
$55 to $109.95
Herbie Hancock, who teamed up with Vinyl Me Please to release the eleven-LP set VMP Anthology: The Story of Herbie Hancock to celebrate the iconic jazz pianist's eightieth birthday last year, performs at the Ellie with guitarist Lionel Loueke, bassist James Genus, flautist and vocalist Elena Pinderhughes and drummer Justin Tyson.

Larkin Poe
Friday, September 17, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$28.50 to $59.95
Grammy-nominated roots-rock duo Larkin Poe, with sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, released Self Made Man and the covers album Kindred Spirits last year and teamed up with hybrid orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble for Paint the Roses: Live in Concert, which drops today.
Westword Music Showcase
Friday, September 17, 5 p.m., and Saturday, 18, 12 p.m.
RiNo Art District and Mission Ballroom
Friday: Free/Saturday: $55-$100
The Westword Music Showcase is back…and bigger than ever. The city’s largest single-day festival celebrating Denver’s music scene has been transformed into a two-day event for 2021 and will take over the RiNo Art District with performances by local and national musical acts, as well as visual and performing arts events, food and drink opportunities and more. The outdoor stages will include Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma, Hippo Campus and many Denver bands. The indoor stage inside the Mission Ballroom will host Kaytranada and Duke Dumont.

Zac Brown Band
Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18, 7 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
$45.50 to $180
The Zac Brown Band, which is set to release The Comeback on October 15, plays two nights with fellow country acts Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft opening.

The Eagles
Saturday, September 18, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$129 and up
The Eagles, whose current lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, play Hotel California in its entirety plus a greatest-hits set.
Rickie Lee Jones
Saturday, September 18, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2023 14th Street
$35-$45
While singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones headlines the Boulder Theater on Saturday, she'll also be at the Boulder Book Store on Friday, September 17, and at the Tattered Cover on Monday, September 20, to discuss her recent memoir, Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour.

Anders Osborne
Sunday, September 19, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $45
Sweden-born New Orleans-based singer and guitarist Anders Osborne, who knows his way around rock, blues and soul, headlines, while local singer-songwriter Rob Drabkin opens.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation