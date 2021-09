This year's Westword Music Showcase takes place Friday and Saturday in the RiNo Art District , with Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma and Hippo Campus playing the outdoor stages, along with locals Dafna, 2MX2, N3ptune, Roka Hueka, Nay Renee, Brothers of Brass, Zanib, Holdfast., Joseph Lamar, Ramakhandra, Neoma, A Meazy, Izcalli and YaSi; Kaytranada and Duke Dumont play a special-ticket event in the Mission Ballroom indoors after the outdoor festivities.Also on tap this weekend are Greensky Bluegrass playing three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Herbie Hancock at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and the Zac Brown Band 's two-night stand at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend: Community-Minded Dance presents the three-day vintage jazz festival with Charles Turner, Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles, Joshua Mclean, Ana Lisa Sutherland and more.Michigan's Greensky Bluegrass plays a three-night run at Red Rocks with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real opening Friday, Circles Around the Sun on Saturday and Railroad Earth on Sunday. Herbie Hancock , who teamed up with Vinyl Me Please to release the eleven-LP setto celebrate the iconic jazz pianist's eightieth birthday last year, performs at the Ellie with guitarist Lionel Loueke, bassist James Genus, flautist and vocalist Elena Pinderhughes and drummer Justin Tyson.Grammy-nominated roots-rock duo Larkin Poe , with sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, releasedand the covers albumlast year and teamed up with hybrid orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble forwhich drops today.The Westword Music Showcase is back…and bigger than ever. The city’s largest single-day festival celebrating Denver’s music scene has been transformed into a two-day event for 2021 and will take over the RiNo Art District with performances by local and national musical acts, as well as visual and performing arts events, food and drink opportunities and more. The outdoor stages will include Young the Giant, Thundercat, Matoma, Hippo Campus and many Denver bands. The indoor stage inside the Mission Ballroom will host Kaytranada and Duke Dumont.The Zac Brown Band , which is set to releaseon October 15, plays two nights with fellow country acts Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft opening. The Eagles , whose current lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, playin its entirety plus a greatest-hits set.While singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones headlines the Boulder Theater on Saturday, she'll also be at the Boulder Book Store on Friday, September 17, and at the Tattered Cover on Monday, September 20, to discuss her recent memoir,Sweden-born New Orleans-based singer and guitarist Anders Osborne , who knows his way around rock, blues and soul, headlines, while local singer-songwriter Rob Drabkin opens.