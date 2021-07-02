The Best Concerts in Denver This Fourth of July Weekend

Zeds Dead plays two nights at Red Rocks while also headlining Mission Ballroom and Sculpture Park on Sunday.

It's a busy few days for Canadian electronic duo Zeds Dead, which not only performs at Red Rocks tonight and tomorrow as part of Dead Rocks VII, but also headlines the Deadbeats July 4th Backyard Jamboree at Sculpture Park on Sunday afternoon and Mission Ballroom on Sunday night. Blues Traveler returns to Red Rocks for its annual Fourth of July gig, while Levitt Pavilion hosts Flobots and the Polish Ambassador, and DeVotchKa headlines the Evergreen Music Festival.

Flobots

Friday, July 2, 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $35

Lightning last month forced the rescheduling of the Flobots show at Levitt Pavilion. The local hip-hop act, which began releasing new material in April, makes up the date tonight. Denver Latino pop/hip-hop group 2MX2 opens.

Tab Benoit

Friday, July 2, 8 p.m.

Sculpture Park at Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1736 Speer Boulevard

$47.50-$55

Grammy-nominated Delta bluesman Tab Benoit, who was named one the thirty best guitarists in the world by Guitar World in 2019, headlines; local blues master Otis Taylor and California blues guitarist and singer Alastair Greene opens.

Zeds Dead

Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3, 5 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$52.80-$80

Electronica duo Zeds Dead headlines Red Rocks Friday and Saturday as part of Dead Rocks VII before playing the Deadbeats July 4th Backyard Jamboree at Sculpture Park on Sunday afternoon and headlining the Mission Ballroom on Sunday night.

Hi I'm Ghost

Saturday, July 3, 9 p.m.

Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street

$25

Every Saturday in July at the Marquis Theater, Amplitude presents the Road to Bass Ops, the official countdown parties to the return of Bass Ops at Club Vinyl, relaunching in August 2021. Dubstep act Hi I'm Ghost headlines tonight.

The Polish Ambassador

Saturday, July 3

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $45

The Polish Ambassador, aka David Sugalski, is a San Francisco-based EDM producer artist and head of Jumpsuit Records.

The Sounds of Steelmaking

Saturday, July 3, 9 p.m.

hi-dive, 7 South Broadway

$12-$15

Denver duo The Sounds of Steelmaking celebrates the release of its new self-titled album with Barry Osborne and Olivia Shaw (of Distance Walk), with Joy Subtraction and Sputnik Slovenia opening.

Stars and Stripes

Saturday, July 3, 5 p.m.

Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton

Free

Enjoy this Independence Day celebration with music from country acts Morgan Evans and the Tyler Walker Band.

Blues Traveler

Sunday, July 4, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$55-$79.50

Blues Traveler, which has played on July 4 at Red Rocks for nearly three decades, is set to release Traveler’s Blues, a collection of reimagined and recharged classics from the American songbook.

City Park Jazz: Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors

Sunday, July 4, 6 to 8 p.m.

City Park, 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard

Free

Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors pay tribute to the jazz legends who performed in Five Points, once dubbed the "Harlem of the West," between the ’20s and the ’50s, like Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and more.

Evergreen Music Festival

Sunday, July 4, 10 a.m.

Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen

$5-$25

DeVotchKa headlines the Evergreen Music Festival; Joe Bye & Friends, Thomas Cassell Voyager Project, FACE Vocal Band, Joe Smith & the Spicy Pickles and Jazzical Violin & Ovation West/Altezza are also on the bill.

July 4th Celebration With Boulder Symphony

Sunday, July 4, 7 p.m.

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

$5-$15

Boulder Symphony performs symphonic classics from Aaron Copland to the "William Tell Overture" and the "1812 Overture," as well as music from Star Wars and Gregory T. S. Walker's "Dream N. the Hood."

