Tinariwen Brings Desert Blues to Colorado

Tinariwen, an ensemble rock and blues band that hails from the Sahara desert, is coming to Colorado, where it will perform at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. The fest, located at the Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons, runs from August 17 through August 19, and the band will perform from 5 to 6:15 p.m. on the last day.

Tinariwen was founded in 1979 by a collective of musicians led by Ibrahim Ag Alhabib, who grew up in exile, moving from one refugee camp to the next. He spent time in various north African countries, working different odd jobs. Then in Algeria, he linked up with other "Tuaregs," members of a nomadic ethnic group who live in the Sahara desert, and began playing at weddings and parties.

The group has moved on from part-time gigs and now plays concerts around the world, focusing their lyrics on love, the desert, nostalgia and the struggles that Tuaregs face. The musicians combine electric guitars with flute, traditional West African hand drums, clapping and vocals to produce a hypnotic effect. They sing mainly in Tamasheq, which comes from the Berber family of languages, but also have songs in Arabic, which members of the group picked up while living in Algeria.