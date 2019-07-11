Twenty One Pilots Will Fly Into Denver This Fall

Twenty One Pilots is returning to the Pepsi Center.

Twenty One Pilots just announced its worldwide Bantito Tour will be coming back to the United States.

This leg of the tour will open on October 9 in Tampa, hits the Pepsi Center at 8 p.m. on October 27, and wraps up in Tulsa on November 9.

Fans can register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform through 11 p.m. on July 14 at the Twenty One Pilots website. Those fans will have access to purchase tickets between 10 a.m. on July 16 and 10 p.m. on July 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19.

For more information, visit the band's website.