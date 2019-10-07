The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Vampire Weekend brings its Father of the Bride tour to Red Rocks on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Tyler, the Creator is at the venue tonight and Illenium kicks off a three-night run there on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Stereolab, touring for the first time in a decade, at the Ogden Theatre, Tame Impala at Mission Ballroom tonight and tomorrow, and the Raconteurs at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

Tyler, the Creator

$49.50-$85, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tame Impala (also October 8)

$65-$125, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Stereolab

$28-$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Boy Harsher

$14-$16, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

White Reaper

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8



Vampire Weekend (also October 9)

$49.50-$99.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Sum 41

$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

SG Lewis

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Jesse Malin and Joseph Arthur

$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dead End Kids

$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9



Maná

$29.50-$239.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

The Raconteurs

$69.50-$109.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

James Blake

$39.75-$59.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin

$45-$89.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Obituary and Abbath

$27.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit

Jade Bird

$18.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Max Weinberg's Jukebox

$45-$55, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Jakob Ogawa

$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Cecile McLorin Salvant (also October 10)

$20-$60, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10



Illenium

$44.50-$85, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Yelawolf

$26.95-$89.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Cigarettes After Sex

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Scotty Sire

$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit

Delta Rae

$25-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Rocket Summer

$17-$20, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.