The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Vampire Weekend brings its Father of the Bride tour to Red Rocks on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Tyler, the Creator is at the venue tonight and Illenium kicks off a three-night run there on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Stereolab, touring for the first time in a decade, at the Ogden Theatre, Tame Impala at Mission Ballroom tonight and tomorrow, and the Raconteurs at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7
Tyler, the Creator
$49.50-$85, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Tame Impala (also October 8)
$65-$125, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Stereolab
$28-$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Claudio Simonetti's Goblin
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Boy Harsher
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
White Reaper
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8
Vampire Weekend (also October 9)
$49.50-$99.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Sum 41
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
SG Lewis
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Jesse Malin and Joseph Arthur
$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Dead End Kids
$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
Maná
$29.50-$239.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
The Raconteurs
$69.50-$109.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
James Blake
$39.75-$59.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin
$45-$89.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Obituary and Abbath
$27.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit
Jade Bird
$18.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Max Weinberg's Jukebox
$45-$55, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Jakob Ogawa
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Cecile McLorin Salvant (also October 10)
$20-$60, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
Illenium
$44.50-$85, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Yelawolf
$26.95-$89.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Cigarettes After Sex
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Scotty Sire
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit
Delta Rae
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Rocket Summer
$17-$20, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
