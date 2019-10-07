 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Tyler, The Creator headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight.
Tyler, The Creator headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 7, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Vampire Weekend brings its Father of the Bride tour to Red Rocks on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Tyler, the Creator is at the venue tonight and Illenium kicks off a three-night run there on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Stereolab, touring for the first time in a decade, at the Ogden Theatre, Tame Impala at Mission Ballroom tonight and tomorrow, and the Raconteurs at Mission Ballroom on Wednesday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre 18300 W Alameda Pkwy Morrison CO 80465
    18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison CO 80465

  • Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 80202
    2009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202

  • Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Ogden Theatre 935 East Colfax Avenue Denver CO 80218
    935 East Colfax Avenue, Denver CO 80218

Tyler, the Creator
$49.50-$85, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tame Impala (also October 8)
$65-$125, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Stereolab
$28-$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Boy Harsher
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

White Reaper
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Vampire Weekend (also October 9)
$49.50-$99.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Sum 41
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

SG Lewis
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Jesse Malin and Joseph Arthur
$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Dead End Kids
$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Maná
$29.50-$239.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

The Raconteurs
$69.50-$109.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

James Blake
$39.75-$59.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin
$45-$89.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Obituary and Abbath
$27.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit

Jade Bird
$18.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Max Weinberg's Jukebox
$45-$55, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Jakob Ogawa
$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Cecile McLorin Salvant (also October 10)
$20-$60, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Illenium
$44.50-$85, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Yelawolf
$26.95-$89.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Cigarettes After Sex
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Scotty Sire
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit

Delta Rae
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Rocket Summer
$17-$20, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >