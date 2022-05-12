Wilco, CHVRCHES and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES





Indie 102.3’s Local 303 Meetup: With Anthony Ruptak, Sat., May 21, 6:30 p.m., free



With Whitesnake, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $39.50-$299.50Tue., June 21, 8 p.m., $22.50Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $29.99-$49.99Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25.50Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $25Tue., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $25Fri., June 10, 5 p.m., $25-$35With Adam MacDougall (Circles Around the Sun), Keith Moseley (SCI) and More, Sat., June 18, 11:30 p.m., $15-$18.Wed., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45With Jazz Emu, Mon., May 16, 8 p.m., $30-$65With Baby Money, GT, LOS and Nutty, Wed., May 25, 8 p.m., $22.50-$82With Eddy Baker, IdontKnowJeffery and Mikey Rotten, Sat., June 4, 8:30 p.m., $30Sun., June 5, 8 p.m., $28.50-$200With DreamDoll and Badda, Wed., June 8, 8 p.m., $27.50With MayFlwr and Soundkissed, Fri., July 1, 9 p.m., $15With Justin Stone, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $25-$70Wed., July 27, 8 p.m., $24.50-$249Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75Sat., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $31-$41With Sam Paul, ii/oo and Desert Atlas, Fri., May 27, 7 p.m., $10An Immersive NFT Experience: With Don Diablo, Cherub, Bass Physics, Cofresi and Gigamesh, Sat., July 30, 6 p.m., $59With MC Davo and Tornillo, Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $65-$89Fri., June 3, 9 p.m., $18-$20With Casey Russell, Dan Africano, Nick Gerlach and More, Fri., June 17, 11:30 p.m., $20-$25With SolSatellite, Fri., July 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18With the Burroughs and Card Catalog, Sat., Aug. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30With THE WLDLFE and good problem, Tue., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Don Jameson, White Wizzard and Midnite Hellion, Wed., July 20, 7 p.m., $16-$148With the Mystic Braves and Dayton Stone & the Undertones., Sat., Aug. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20With 2MX2, Sat., May 21, 7 p.m.; Sun., May 22, 3 p.m., $19.99Sat., June 4, 3 p.m.; Sat., July 23, 3 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 27, 3 p.m., freeWith Somaya, Alana Mars, Robot Tennis Club, Dog Tags, Jah Slim and more, Sun., June 12, noon, $12With Shady Oaks and The Born Readies, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $15.50With Doom Scroll, Thu., June 2, 8 p.m., $16With Pleasure Prince, Fri., June 10, 9 p.m., $15With America Part Two and This Broken Beat, Sat., June 11, 9 p.m., $15With Claire Kelly and Racyne Parker, Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $17With It's Always Sunny In Tijuana, Sat., July 2, 6:30 p.m., $12Tue., July 19, 6:30 p.m., $18With Alpha Wolf, Thornhill and Invent, Animate, Wed., Aug. 3, 6 p.m., $20Thu., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $20Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $20With In the Company of Serpents, Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $20With PROBLEMS, Wed., June 15, 7 p.m., $30Thu., June 30, 7 p.m., $20-$25With Liquid Bloom, PheuZen and Erothyme, Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $30Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $25Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $44.95-$99Tue., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$79Tue., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $18-$30Thu., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25Thu., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m., $16With Danny Gokey, Jordan Feliz, Dante Bowe, Cochren & Co. and Katy Nichole, Thu., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $24-$99.75With Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth, Sat., Aug. 13, 6 p.mSun., Aug. 14, 6 p.m., $35-$85With Margo Price, Wed., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., $55-$99.50With Crowder (9/20) and Patrick Droney (9/21), Tue., Sept. 20, 7 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m.Fri., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $54.75-$94.75Mon., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $35.75-$95.75With The Ghost of Joseph Buck, Tue., May 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12With Machete Mouth and David Castillo, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12With Sturtz (5/27) and Travis McNamara (5/28), Fri., May 27, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 28, 9 p.m., $15With Pleasure Prince and Specter Poetics, Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15Sat., May 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $40Sun., June 5, 7 p.m., $25Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $15With Grupo Cañaveral and Los Llayras, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $55-$70[First Baptist Church] with Taylor Ashton, Sat., May 14, 8 p.m., $30-$32[Tuft Theatre] with Isabelle Stillman, Sat., June 4, 8 p.m., $16-$18[Tuft Theatre], Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $17-$19Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $10-$15Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $32.50Tue., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $25