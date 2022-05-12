Support Us

Wilco, CHVRCHES and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

May 12, 2022 5:55AM

Wilco brings its Cruel Country Tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wilco's Facebook page
Wilco brings its Cruel Country Tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Margo Price opening on Wednesday, September 14. Tickets are $55-$99.50.

Pop act CHVRCHES will be at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, September 20. Tickets are $44.95-$99.

Looking for something to do after Dead & Co.'s Folsom Field run? Two after-parties have been announced, with a Prince tribute concert at the Fox Theatre on Friday, June 17 (tickets are $20-$25), and Ross James & Goo Bros at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, June 18 (tickets are $15-$18).

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


BALL ARENA
Scorpions: With Whitesnake, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $39.50-$299.50

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Midlake: Tue., June 21, 8 p.m., $22.50
Rema: Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $29.99-$49.99
Mahalia: Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25.50
Hollow Coves: Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $25
The Black Lips: Tue., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $25

BOULDER THEATER
Unite to Fight VI: Fri., June 10, 5 p.m., $25-$35
Ross James & Goo Bros. (Dead & Co After Party): With Adam MacDougall (Circles Around the Sun), Keith Moseley (SCI) and More, Sat., June 18, 11:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Hiatus Kaiyote: Wed., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Value Select: With Jazz Emu, Mon., May 16, 8 p.m., $30-$65
Babyface Ray: With Baby Money, GT, LOS and Nutty, Wed., May 25, 8 p.m., $22.50-$82
Xavier Wulf: With Eddy Baker, IdontKnowJeffery and Mikey Rotten, Sat., June 4, 8:30 p.m., $30
Coi Leray: Sun., June 5, 8 p.m., $28.50-$200
Fivio Foreign: With DreamDoll and Badda, Wed., June 8, 8 p.m., $27.50
Slumberjack: With MayFlwr and Soundkissed, Fri., July 1, 9 p.m., $15
Josh A: With Justin Stone, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $25-$70
SoMo: Wed., July 27, 8 p.m., $24.50-$249

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM
The Magic of Adam Trent: Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75
Rising Appalachia: Sat., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $31-$41

ENIGMA BAZAAR
mlady: With Sam Paul, ii/oo and Desert Atlas, Fri., May 27, 7 p.m., $10

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Metanoise Presents: An Immersive NFT Experience: With Don Diablo, Cherub, Bass Physics, Cofresi and Gigamesh, Sat., July 30, 6 p.m., $59
Santa Fe Klan - Mar y Tierra Tour 2022: With MC Davo and Tornillo, Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $65-$89

FOX THEATRE
Taylor Fest: Fri., June 3, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Let's Go Crazy: Tribute to Prince & the Time (Dead & Co. after-party): With Casey Russell, Dan Africano, Nick Gerlach and More, Fri., June 17, 11:30 p.m., $20-$25
Mountain Rose: With SolSatellite, Fri., July 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18
The Pamlico Sound: With the Burroughs and Card Catalog, Sat., Aug. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18
black midi: Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30
flor: With THE WLDLFE and good problem, Tue., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $20-$25

HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
Anvil: With Don Jameson, White Wizzard and Midnite Hellion, Wed., July 20, 7 p.m., $16-$148

HI-DIVE
Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille: With the Mystic Braves and Dayton Stone & the Undertones., Sat., Aug. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20

LARIMER LOUNGE
Indie 102.3’s Local 303 Meetup: With Anthony Ruptak, Sat., May 21, 6:30 p.m., free
Metalachi: With 2MX2, Sat., May 21, 7 p.m.; Sun., May 22, 3 p.m., $19.99
Giant Walking Robots Summer Residency: Sat., June 4, 3 p.m.; Sat., July 23, 3 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 27, 3 p.m., free
Text Me When You’re Home Music and Art Festival: With Somaya, Alana Mars, Robot Tennis Club, Dog Tags, Jah Slim and more, Sun., June 12, noon, $12

LOST LAKE
CITRA: With Shady Oaks and The Born Readies, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $15.50
Holy Locust: With Doom Scroll, Thu., June 2, 8 p.m., $16
Wingtip: With Pleasure Prince, Fri., June 10, 9 p.m., $15
Harbour: With America Part Two and This Broken Beat, Sat., June 11, 9 p.m., $15

LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS
Xanthe Alexis: With Claire Kelly and Racyne Parker, Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $17

MARQUIS THEATER
Khamyel (EP Release Show): With It's Always Sunny In Tijuana, Sat., July 2, 6:30 p.m., $12
New Hope Club: Tue., July 19, 6:30 p.m., $18
Erra: With Alpha Wolf, Thornhill and Invent, Animate, Wed., Aug. 3, 6 p.m., $20
Bloodywood: Thu., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $20
Joey Pecoraro: Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $20

MEOW WOLF
Native Daughters: With In the Company of Serpents, Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $20
Dan Deacon: With PROBLEMS, Wed., June 15, 7 p.m., $30
Wildermiss: Thu., June 30, 7 p.m., $20-$25
Desert Dwellers: With Liquid Bloom, PheuZen and Erothyme, Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $30
Kiltro: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $25

MISSION BALLROOM
CHVRCHES: Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $44.95-$99
Alan Walker: Tue., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$79

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears: Tue., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $18-$30
Reina Del Cid: Thu., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Shamir: Thu., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m., $16

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
tobyMac: With Danny Gokey, Jordan Feliz, Dante Bowe, Cochren & Co. and Katy Nichole, Thu., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $24-$99.75
Slightly Stoopid: With Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth, Sat., Aug. 13, 6 p.m
Said the Sky: Sun., Aug. 14, 6 p.m., $35-$85
Wilco - Cruel Country Tour: With Margo Price, Wed., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., $55-$99.50
Lauren Daigle: With Crowder (9/20) and Patrick Droney (9/21), Tue., Sept. 20, 7 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Gramatik: Fri., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $54.75-$94.75
MercyMe: Mon., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $35.75-$95.75

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Bear and the Beasts: With The Ghost of Joseph Buck, Tue., May 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12
The Milk Blossoms: With Machete Mouth and David Castillo, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Heavy Diamond Ring: With Sturtz (5/27) and Travis McNamara (5/28), Fri., May 27, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 28, 9 p.m., $15
Fire Motel: With Pleasure Prince and Specter Poetics, Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Tommy Davidson - Notes & Jokes: Sat., May 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $40
The Long Run - Colorado's Tribute to The Eagles: Sun., June 5, 7 p.m., $25
Bad Colorado - Colorado's Tribute to Bad Company: Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $15

STAMPEDE
Cumbia Fest 2022: With Grupo Cañaveral and Los Llayras, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $55-$70

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC
Aoife O'Donovan: [First Baptist Church] with Taylor Ashton, Sat., May 14, 8 p.m., $30-$32
Edie Carey "The Veil" Album Release Concert: [Tuft Theatre] with Isabelle Stillman, Sat., June 4, 8 p.m., $16-$18
Dan Navarro: [Tuft Theatre], Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $17-$19

SUMMIT
Adrenalina - A Night of Reggaeton, Salsa and Cumbia: Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $10-$15
Sabrina Claudio - Based on a Feeling Tour: Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $32.50
Daði Freyr: The Fabulous, Wonderful & Nice Tour: Tue., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $25

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
