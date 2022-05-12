Wilco, CHVRCHES and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Wilco brings its Cruel Country Tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Margo Price opening on Wednesday, September 14. Tickets are $55-$99.50.
Pop act CHVRCHES will be at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, September 20. Tickets are $44.95-$99.
Looking for something to do after Dead & Co.'s Folsom Field run? Two after-parties have been announced, with a Prince tribute concert at the Fox Theatre on Friday, June 17 (tickets are $20-$25), and Ross James & Goo Bros at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, June 18 (tickets are $15-$18).
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Scorpions: With Whitesnake, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $39.50-$299.50
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Midlake: Tue., June 21, 8 p.m., $22.50
Rema: Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $29.99-$49.99
Mahalia: Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25.50
Hollow Coves: Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $25
The Black Lips: Tue., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $25
BOULDER THEATER
Unite to Fight VI: Fri., June 10, 5 p.m., $25-$35
Ross James & Goo Bros. (Dead & Co After Party): With Adam MacDougall (Circles Around the Sun), Keith Moseley (SCI) and More, Sat., June 18, 11:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Hiatus Kaiyote: Wed., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Value Select: With Jazz Emu, Mon., May 16, 8 p.m., $30-$65
Babyface Ray: With Baby Money, GT, LOS and Nutty, Wed., May 25, 8 p.m., $22.50-$82
Xavier Wulf: With Eddy Baker, IdontKnowJeffery and Mikey Rotten, Sat., June 4, 8:30 p.m., $30
Coi Leray: Sun., June 5, 8 p.m., $28.50-$200
Fivio Foreign: With DreamDoll and Badda, Wed., June 8, 8 p.m., $27.50
Slumberjack: With MayFlwr and Soundkissed, Fri., July 1, 9 p.m., $15
Josh A: With Justin Stone, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $25-$70
SoMo: Wed., July 27, 8 p.m., $24.50-$249
CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM
The Magic of Adam Trent: Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75
Rising Appalachia: Sat., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $31-$41
ENIGMA BAZAAR
mlady: With Sam Paul, ii/oo and Desert Atlas, Fri., May 27, 7 p.m., $10
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Metanoise Presents: An Immersive NFT Experience: With Don Diablo, Cherub, Bass Physics, Cofresi and Gigamesh, Sat., July 30, 6 p.m., $59
Santa Fe Klan - Mar y Tierra Tour 2022: With MC Davo and Tornillo, Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $65-$89
FOX THEATRE
Taylor Fest: Fri., June 3, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Let's Go Crazy: Tribute to Prince & the Time (Dead & Co. after-party): With Casey Russell, Dan Africano, Nick Gerlach and More, Fri., June 17, 11:30 p.m., $20-$25
Mountain Rose: With SolSatellite, Fri., July 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18
The Pamlico Sound: With the Burroughs and Card Catalog, Sat., Aug. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18
black midi: Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30
flor: With THE WLDLFE and good problem, Tue., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $20-$25
HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
Anvil: With Don Jameson, White Wizzard and Midnite Hellion, Wed., July 20, 7 p.m., $16-$148
HI-DIVE
Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille: With the Mystic Braves and Dayton Stone & the Undertones., Sat., Aug. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$20
LARIMER LOUNGE
Indie 102.3’s Local 303 Meetup: With Anthony Ruptak, Sat., May 21, 6:30 p.m., freeMetalachi: With 2MX2, Sat., May 21, 7 p.m.; Sun., May 22, 3 p.m., $19.99
Giant Walking Robots Summer Residency: Sat., June 4, 3 p.m.; Sat., July 23, 3 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 27, 3 p.m., free
Text Me When You’re Home Music and Art Festival: With Somaya, Alana Mars, Robot Tennis Club, Dog Tags, Jah Slim and more, Sun., June 12, noon, $12
LOST LAKE
CITRA: With Shady Oaks and The Born Readies, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $15.50
Holy Locust: With Doom Scroll, Thu., June 2, 8 p.m., $16
Wingtip: With Pleasure Prince, Fri., June 10, 9 p.m., $15
Harbour: With America Part Two and This Broken Beat, Sat., June 11, 9 p.m., $15
LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS
Xanthe Alexis: With Claire Kelly and Racyne Parker, Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $17
MARQUIS THEATER
Khamyel (EP Release Show): With It's Always Sunny In Tijuana, Sat., July 2, 6:30 p.m., $12
New Hope Club: Tue., July 19, 6:30 p.m., $18
Erra: With Alpha Wolf, Thornhill and Invent, Animate, Wed., Aug. 3, 6 p.m., $20
Bloodywood: Thu., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $20
Joey Pecoraro: Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $20
MEOW WOLF
Native Daughters: With In the Company of Serpents, Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $20
Dan Deacon: With PROBLEMS, Wed., June 15, 7 p.m., $30
Wildermiss: Thu., June 30, 7 p.m., $20-$25
Desert Dwellers: With Liquid Bloom, PheuZen and Erothyme, Sat., July 9, 9 p.m., $30
Kiltro: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
CHVRCHES: Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $44.95-$99
Alan Walker: Tue., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$79
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears: Tue., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $18-$30
Reina Del Cid: Thu., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Shamir: Thu., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m., $16
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
tobyMac: With Danny Gokey, Jordan Feliz, Dante Bowe, Cochren & Co. and Katy Nichole, Thu., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $24-$99.75
Slightly Stoopid: With Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth, Sat., Aug. 13, 6 p.m
Said the Sky: Sun., Aug. 14, 6 p.m., $35-$85
Wilco - Cruel Country Tour: With Margo Price, Wed., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., $55-$99.50
Lauren Daigle: With Crowder (9/20) and Patrick Droney (9/21), Tue., Sept. 20, 7 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Gramatik: Fri., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., $54.75-$94.75
MercyMe: Mon., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $35.75-$95.75
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Bear and the Beasts: With The Ghost of Joseph Buck, Tue., May 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12
The Milk Blossoms: With Machete Mouth and David Castillo, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Heavy Diamond Ring: With Sturtz (5/27) and Travis McNamara (5/28), Fri., May 27, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 28, 9 p.m., $15
Fire Motel: With Pleasure Prince and Specter Poetics, Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Tommy Davidson - Notes & Jokes: Sat., May 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $40
The Long Run - Colorado's Tribute to The Eagles: Sun., June 5, 7 p.m., $25
Bad Colorado - Colorado's Tribute to Bad Company: Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $15
STAMPEDE
Cumbia Fest 2022: With Grupo Cañaveral and Los Llayras, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $55-$70
SWALLOW HILL MUSIC
Aoife O'Donovan: [First Baptist Church] with Taylor Ashton, Sat., May 14, 8 p.m., $30-$32
Edie Carey "The Veil" Album Release Concert: [Tuft Theatre] with Isabelle Stillman, Sat., June 4, 8 p.m., $16-$18
Dan Navarro: [Tuft Theatre], Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $17-$19
SUMMIT
Adrenalina - A Night of Reggaeton, Salsa and Cumbia: Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $10-$15
Sabrina Claudio - Based on a Feeling Tour: Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $32.50
Daði Freyr: The Fabulous, Wonderful & Nice Tour: Tue., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $25
