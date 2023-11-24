Brother of Billy Strings Arrested for Cold-Case Murder of Denver Guitarist

Patrick Apostol was known to have a money-fueled lifestyle filled with trips on private jets and "lavish items," per court documents.

Despite having different upbringings, Apostol and Strings managed to reconnect later in life.

click to enlarge Apostol has been known to travel with Billy Strings and go to his shows, according to court documents. Instagram

Lindsay Wadman, a Denver resident who knows Apostol through friends, tellshe would regularly mention Strings when around others. "He talks about him all the time," Wadman says. "Before I knew what his full name was, I knew him as 'Billy Strings's brother.' That's his thing; he name-drops his brother."The connection wasn't enough to prevent Apostol's arrest on November 17.