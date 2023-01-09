Broncos Fans on Twitter Confused After Season-Ending Win Over Chargers

I really think it was a coaching problem look how fast the Broncos turned this thing around in just two weeks. I think we need a coach just like this coach we had in two weeks. — CaptainSparrow (@C_j_sparrow44) January 9, 2023

BRONCOS GET THE W! good way to end the season but thank goodness this season is over, looking forward to the next one — NEFF303 (@NEFF303) January 9, 2023

Broncos Country… let’s thank god it’s over. — Mark Walters (@rmarkwalters3) January 9, 2023

Russel Wilson needs to be arrested for felonious fraud he robbed the Denver broncos of $200+ million they thought he had something to do with Seahawks success over the years but scrub Geno Smith has a better year than him in his first year https://t.co/XVuFJyIyH2 — RBS(@1RBS_3) January 9, 2023

Russ doing all he can but Broncos need upgrades and fixes all over the damn place.Front office need to get creative real quick. pic.twitter.com/xVPo2pUMsh — Brinderkins (@Brinderkins) January 9, 2023

Walmart: Everyday low prices.



Walmart taking over the Denver Broncos: Everyday low expectations. — Tobby E. Smith (@TobbyESmith) January 9, 2023

What would tne Broncos’s record been if Rosburg took over in game 4? — Robb Cheuvront (@CheuvrontRobb) January 9, 2023

Bro almost everyone had broncos going in the wild card at least, I saw a lot of people even saying they gonna win the division over the chiefs, which I thought was crazy, but broncos should be a playoff team. Nobody expected what was gonna happen, nobody saw Wilson falling hard. — Chase Appleby (@shotsling41) January 9, 2023

Well, both @Broncos and @Lions go out on wins after relatively terrible seasons. Lions belong in postseason over TB and what might have been here in Denver ….



On to Snowboarding, Nuggs and Avs until March Madness — GONE SNOWBOARDING (@RamblinDuck303) January 9, 2023

Can’t get over how the Broncos traded away 3 players and 5 future draft picks just to get worse lmao — Frankie Leal (@Panchitoleal10) January 9, 2023

Exactly. He is not washed at all. The Broncos made a big mistake in hiring Hackett. He was the problem all along. Outten credit to him he made Russ cook. Outten should have been the play caller but Hackett’s ego wouldn’t allow him to do so. — Leroy Williams (@LeroyWi96701131) January 9, 2023

Honestly? All halves matter. Over Russ final 4 starts, Russ accounted for 10 TDs. That's a 17 game pace of 42. Mahomes had 44 this year. He did it with two different play callers, two different HC. I remained unconvinced that he's actually broken. — Broncos Truther (@honestly_orange) January 9, 2023

@Broncos now that the season is over and Seattle made the playoffs can we admit that the entire organization got fleeced? — Scott M Osborne (@MScottyboy260) January 9, 2023

this is sad as fuck #Seahawks made the playoffs before the broncos woww. Geno Smith is in playoffs over Russell Wilson #NFLTwitter — Jordan BIG SCORPIO (14-3)(19-21) (@scorpiogoodvibe) January 9, 2023

Can’t believe the season is over! Even through the misery of it, I was excited to cheer on the @Broncos every week & my Sundays are going to be so lame without them so glad we finished it on a good note and I’m super excited for next season once we nail down the right coach — S (@shelbella_) January 9, 2023

My team for the first time this season i think…scored over 30 points and won the game. Let’s go Broncos. That’s what we were trying to watch — Yoshiiisora(@LofiiSora) January 9, 2023

Russ will forever be my favorite QB and this is just another reminder why. All about Jesus happy they ended with a W today — Paige Accinelli (@pnaciii) January 9, 2023

Going to bed happy with a Broncos win. I miss this feeling so much! I need the team I know and love to get back to respectability so badly! It matters! — cusportsgirl🇺🇸 (@CUSportsGirl) January 9, 2023

Thank the lord. It's over. — DenverBroncosUSA (@Broncos_USA) January 9, 2023