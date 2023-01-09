Support Us

Commentary

Broncos Fans on Twitter Confused After Season-Ending Win Over Chargers

January 9, 2023 7:38AM

The Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James and the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson pay tribute to recovering Buffalo Bill Damar Harmler on January 8.
The last thing most Denver Broncos fans expected from the final game of the outfit's ultra-frustrating 2022-2023 season was a victory, let alone one in which the offense scored more than thirty points against a good team.

But that's what happened on January 8, when divisive QB Russell Wilson and the Men of Orange bested Justin Herbert and the playoffs-bound Los Angeles Chargers, 31-28. And the reaction from Denver diehards on Twitter was understandable confusion.

The pessimistic tweeters tended to see the win as fool's gold, and there's plenty of justification for this take. After all, the Chargers' post-season seeding was already set, making the results meaningless from that team's perspective. And even though head coach Brandon Staley generally played his starters for the first three-quarters of the contest (a dubious decision, given injuries to wide receiver Mike Williams and defensive stud Joey Bosa), they exhibited a certain lack of urgency in the second half, when the Broncos came to life. Had something more tangible been at stake, the outcome could have been far different.

But the glass-half-full crowd had reasons for their take as well. Wilson initially looked like the prince of mediocrity, completing just two of his first nine passes for a grand total of 26 yards. But then came a 57-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy, who's made a case for a contract extension in recent weeks, followed quickly by an end-zoner to Eric Tomlinson to tie the score just before halftime at 17 — more than Denver's total in eleven individual games this season. And Wilson kept up the pace during the final thirty minutes, when he looked like the sort of signal-caller Broncos execs thought they'd be getting when they engineered a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and paid Russ a king's ransom to stick around for the long term.

Of course, Seattle backed into the playoffs yesterday under the leadership of Geno Smith, Wilson's backup, while Denver finished with a desultory 5-12 mark. Granted, most of the defeats were earned under coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on December 26 after the Broncos were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams, and the players have looked far sharper under tough-talking temporary fill-in Jerry Rosburg. But even with a new HC (Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and onetime New Orleans Saints leader Sean Payton are the candidates getting the biggest buzz), it remains unclear whether Wilson will be able to do more in Denver than buy an expensive house and make people cringe every time he utters the catchphrase "Let's ride."

Still, Wilson's role in a pre-game tribute to recovering Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin earned its emotion, and suggested that if a new leader can build on the gains made by Rosburg in the last couple of weeks, the Broncos could be worth watching next year. For now, though, we could all use a break.

