Mayor Johnston Tries to Put Fears to Rest Over Micro-Communities in the Golden Triangle



"Don't talk to me about districts. The district is huge," she says. "The Golden Triangle is a sliver, a tiny part, of the whole district, and we're getting two of these micro-communities. And it still doesn't make sense to me why."



Micro-communities are a central part of Johnston's plan to house 1,000 homeless Denver residents by the end of the year. They include tiny homes or pallet shelters, and Johnston said that the two sites will each hold between 50 and 100 people.

"We have proposed sites all around the city," Johnston responded. "We're going to sites in every council district; we will over time. We do have districts that have multiple sites."It was an answer that had been given by the city before, and some residents didn't find it very satisfying.Elaine Kamm, for instance, toldshe thought the mayor completely missed the point.