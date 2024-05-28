Denver "Playbook" for Migrant Crisis Has Republicans Seeing Red

"This is a guide that tells other cities how to follow the Denver model of bringing illegals into a city," Congresswoman Lauren Boebert seethed in a morning X post.
"I wish I was joking, but this is reality," she wrote. "We need to vote out everyone in government who refers to illegal alien criminal invaders as 'newcomers' and do so quickly. Our nation is being stolen from us and they're complicit."
The 24-page document was released by Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's administration in April and is described as a "guide" for other cities to follow. It's divided into two sections, "offering recommendations and strategies for successfully integrating newcomers into your city," according to its introduction.
"Newcomers" is a term used by the City of Denver to describe migrants and embrace a more "inclusive language," the introduction adds.
Jordan Fuja, press secretary for Mayor Johnston, points out to Westword how it's Republicans who have actually been the primary cause of Denver's migrant crisis, with the city's newcomers coming "primarily from buses sent by Texas" over the past year and a half.
"Denver has received more than 42,000 newcomers," Fuja says. "We have responded to this crisis and created a blueprint for cities to stay true to their values while maintaining their city budget in the face of no federal support. While Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress continue to play politics with the border, vote against historic, bipartisan border legislation, and leave communities to solve this crisis on their own, this playbook provides guidance and support to the local leaders of cities where newcomers are settling."
Specifically, the playbook goes over fifteen steps for cities to take when dealing with an influx of migrants. They include offering "onward transportation" to another destination, sheltering newcomers temporarily, "enhancing" bilingual Spanish-speaking staff, setting up a "newcomer monetary fund" through a foundation, managing "in-kind" donations and distributions, assigning case managers, and providing "rapid" housing assistance and "vital support" in terms of medical and mental health, work authorization, legal assistance, school enrollment and more.
The main criticism coming from right-wingers is that taxpayer money is being spent on these "newcomer" efforts when it could instead be used on other local needs. In its report, Fox News notes how the Johnston administration announced around $45 million in budget cuts and adjustments last month to help fund a new $90 million migrant aid and housing plan.
Critics argue that Denver is encouraging other cities to take similar approaches and trying to "convert" them to sanctuary status by disseminating the playbook.
REPORT: Denver offers how-to-guide on turning cities into taxpayer-funded sanctuary cities for illegals.— Blast Bulletin (@BlastBulletin) May 28, 2024
The guide is titled “Newcomers Playbook: A Guide to Welcoming Newcomers into Your City,” and its authors say they are “thrilled” to offer their guide on how to plan and… pic.twitter.com/OIRzjMpkif
In addition to providing suggestions, the Denver Newcomers Playbook also outlines the Denver Asylum Seekers Program, launched in April to help migrants integrate into everyday life. It describes how the program will "open its doors" to approximately 1,000 people currently in the city's newcomer shelter system.
Hey, @GregAbbott_TX Send the illegals to @MikeJohnstonCO. He has a 'playbook' and doesn't care how much he spends on citizens of other nations.— BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) May 28, 2024
Denver releases 'playbook' to help other cities accommodate migrant 'newcomers'https://t.co/wYZcOdDWEt
Migrants are connected to housing assistance options for up to six months from the date of their asylum application. A pre-work authorization readiness program, WorkReady, is offered, also, along with guidance from case managers, language instruction and workforce training opportunities.
"As Denver continues to learn and evolve with its newcomer response efforts, this playbook will be updated with new strategies," the introduction says. "In its current form, it serves as a framework for supporting new arrivals in your city. Thank you for joining us in this important effort, and we hope this playbook becomes a valuable resource for
your community."
While the playbook was released more than two months ago, it wasn't until this week that prominent right-wing accounts on social media and conservative media outlets like Breitbart and RedState began voicing public outrage over it, which prompted the Fox News report.
Denver Offers Insane How-To Guide to Cities on Converting to Taxpayer-Funded Illegal Alien Sanctuarieshttps://t.co/6KMmzAUAaV— RedState (@RedState) May 28, 2024
Fuja says Denver is unfazed by the pearl-clutching and happy to provide a road map for other cities to follow when dealing with their own migrant crisis.
According to the mayor's office, a number of cities have reached out and requested information about the playbook, leading to positive feedback.
"We're proud to help other cities turn crisis into opportunity by setting newcomers with work authorization up for success, building up local workforces to fill much-needed job openings, and growing local economies," Fuja tells Westword.