Pro-Palestine Protesters Facing 300 Days in Jail for Shutting Down Speer Boulevard

click to enlarge Police officers had to use a small circular saw to free and remove the pro-Palestine protesters from Speer. JVP-Denver/Boulder

click to enlarge Saoirse Maloney and other JVP protesters being arrested by Denver police. JVP-Denver/Boulder

click to enlarge Members of JVP-Denver/Boulder held a press conference on February 16 to bring attention to the Israel-Hamas war and call on the city attorney's office to drop its criminal cases against them. Westword

Pro-Palestine protesters have disrupted numerous council meetings and other government gatherings over the past few months, leading to forced recess breaks and online votes. Some Denver City Council members have blamed the demonstrators directly for swaying them to vote against a ceasefire proclamation.

