Denver Serious-Injury Crashes: Nine in Six Days

September 27, 2022 7:31AM

A hit-and-run involving a motorist and a pedestrian took place September 22 on the 2700 block of West Jewell Avenue.
The Twitter account maintained by the Denver Police Department has been filled with shootings and stabbings recently, with the first weekend of fall hitting summertime levels of violence. But even more prevalent are alerts about serious-injury crashes.

Nine serious-injury crashes took place over the six days between September 20-25, including a fatal motorcycle accident and a hit-and-run in which a motorist struck a pedestrian. And they happened all over; only two of the incidents took place on or near a roadway that rated on our list of the twenty Denver streets with the most serious-injury crashes: Alameda Avenue, which finished fifth, and second-place Federal Boulevard.

Despite Vision Zero, a five-year action plan launched in 2017 with the self-described goal of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030, Denver residents are still getting hurt or worse at a rapid clip. So far this year, 68 people have died in traffic crashes — a pace that's likely to surpass 2021's total of 84 and could threaten the all-time record of 100 fatalities in 1969.

This map shows where the nine serious-injury crashes took place from September 20 through September 25. Details about the time of the first DPD alert, the date and location of the incident, and the mode of transportation involved can be accessed by clicking each pin; the information also appears in text form below:
September 20, 8:31 a.m.
Northbound Interstate 25 and 20th Avenue
Serious-injury crash involving two motorists

September 21, 2:41 p.m.
Interstate 25 and Louisiana
Serious-injury crash involving two motorists

September 22, 7:57 a.m.
Dayton and Alameda
Serious-injury crash involving three motorists

September 22, 3:59 p.m.
2700 block of West Jewell Avenue
Hit-and-run crash with serious injury involving a motorist and a pedestrian

September 23, 12:08 a.m.
20th Street and Chestnut Street
Serious-injury crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian

September 23, 12:16 a.m.
43rd Avenue and Tower Road
Serious-injury crash involving two motorists

September 23, 10:04 a.m.
East 14th Avenue and North Jackson Street
Serious-injury crash involving two motorists

September 24, 12:49 p.m.
East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way
Fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a motorist

September 25, 7:50 p.m.
West 38th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard
Serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian and a motorist
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
