Lauren Boebert's Son Still Doesn't Have a Lawyer, Judge Calls Out Slow Movement

It's not just the congresswoman that Tyler Boebert is disappointing now.
Representative Lauren Boebert’s eldest son appeared in court today, May 9, to announce whether he’s scrounged up enough cash to hire a lawyer to represent him in his felony theft case, or if he's decided to get a public defender — neither of which he's figured out yet, to the judge's dismay.
“I have now sent...um, I can’t remember what...like, the document to sign up for a public defender," Tyler told 9th Judicial District Judge John F. Neiley. "I’ve sent it in. I haven’t gotten a message back, but it was very recently. It was only a couple days ago."
Back on April 11, Neiley had instructed Tyler to apply for a public defender right away in order to save time while he looked for an attorney in his price range after the nineteen-year-old claimed he was having a hard time affording one.
"I wish you had turned in that application a little sooner," Neiley told Tyler. "If you’ve done that, you just have to wait for the public defender to make their decision. We can continue it to the June 13 docket."
It's been over two months since Tyler was arrested for a series of car break-ins and property thefts he allegedly committed with friends in Rifle earlier this year. He had promised to get the ball rolling on his attorney search and public defender decision during an April 11 appearance after being given instructions to do so by Neiley.
"I always think it's a good idea to maybe do both, because if you qualify, you have options," Neiley said in April. "We can set this off for a little bit of time for you to make that decision."
Today, Tyler claimed he had spoken with at least one private attorney about taking on the case, but nothing was set in stone. "I’ve gotten a lot closer. I’m working things out with a lawyer to get that figured out," he told Neiley. "So it seems like I do have options. But I’m still waiting to get the 100 percent."
Tyler gave a similar explanation in April while appearing in Garfield County Court donning an all-black suit and looking extra spiffy as he was read charges and punishments in connection to his case. Tyler claimed during that appearance that he was having a hard time finding a lawyer he could afford.
“We are working to hire an attorney, but it’s just been kind of hard with the prices,” Tyler said. “Worst-case scenario, if we can’t get something figured out with the lawyer, then we’re going to apply for a public defender or whatever works best for me.”
While Neiley was disappointed to hear that it took nearly a month to get things filed with the public defender, he didn't reprimand Tyler.
"Well, it sounds like we're making some progress," Neiley said. "Just stay on ’em, and then we’ll come back here on [June 13] and find out what we’re going to do."
Tyler is facing numerous charges for his alleged crime spree, including felony counts for identity theft that carry a possible sentence of two to six years and misdemeanor charges for criminal trespass, which carry a possible sentence of up to 364 days behind bars and fines up to $1,000.
The felony charges stem from a series of car thefts that Tyler and some underage friends allegedly committed on February 19 and 20 in Rifle. The group robbed multiple people, including a woman with a brain tumor who said she had just $75 "left to her name," according to police.
Investigators say Tyler and his pals — two female minors and one male minor — swiped wallets and credit cards and attempted to run up tabs with them. One purchase they tried to make was for $717 on shein.com, an online style and accessory marketplace for independent brands and sellers.
The group was caught on surveillance cameras using the credit cards at the Kum & Go in the 100 block of East 26th Street in Rifle and a Love's Travel Stop in Parachute, according to police.
"It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," Congresswoman Boebert said in a statement after Tyler's arrest. "As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."
Tyler's arrest marks the second time in two years that he has found himself on the wrong side of the law.
In 2022, a misdemeanor traffic charge of "careless driving causing bodily harm" was filed against Tyler for a car crash that left one of his friends hospitalized. The pal was charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after cops found unprescribed Xanax pills in a bag of his. Tyler's charge, meanwhile, was dropped down to a "defective vehicle for headlights" ticket.
He is facing up to eighteen months in prison and fines up to $100,000 in the felony theft case.