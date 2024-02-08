This Week in Beer: A Parker Brewery Has Been Acquired and More

click to enlarge The Sexy Motor Oil project is back in time for Valentine's Day. Breckenridge Distillery

Sexy Motor Oil Beer and Whiskey Release

Wednesday, February 14

Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Tasting Room

Salt Road's Marzen, an amber colored lager, is our beer of the week. Salt Road Brewing Instagram

Lone Tree will be taking over at the end of February, with a planned March 1 grand opening.Andrew Barnett is retiring and has had a friendly relationship with Lone Tree for years. The move allows Lone Tree to expand its taproom business into Parker, while also utilizing the smaller Barnett & Son brewing system for special releases and experimental batches.The fundraiser supports Angel Eyes, an organization offering child loss grief support.The event takes place Saturday, March 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. Attendees can sample beer, wine and food, while listening to music and touring the Wings Over the Rockies museum. There will also be a silent auction, prizes and games. Tickets are $55 each, with discounts available for two-ticket purchases as well as first responders and military. The current list of breweries participating includes Launch Pad Brewery, Maxline Brewing, Tommyknocker Brewpub, Sandlot Brewery, Locavore Beer Works, Bull & Bush Brewery, Rickoli Brewery, Ratio Beer Werks, Cheluna Brewing, Lariat Lodge Brewing, 6 and 40 Brewery, Brian Common Eatery and Comet Brews.A trifecta of powerhouses are on display at this beer dinner with from the Walnut Room and beer from Westbound & Down served at First Draft. From dishes like butter chicken, slow-smoked brisket and Sonoma goat cheese ravioli to beers like the award-winning Westbound Select IPA and Tennessee Special BA Stout, this is a can't-miss beer dinner. Tickets are $70 per guest and only forty seats are available.The 2024 variant release of the award-winning imperial stout Vladislav will take place on Saturday. Owner Jack Diebolt will be serving all four variants in the brewhouse, talking beer and busting out a few bottles from the cellar. The four variants for this year include port barrel, rum barrel, maple syrup and a Mexican chocolate version that spends a year in a Heavens Door barrel before resting on guajillo peppers, ancho peppers, ceylon cinnamon and cacao nibs. All four variants will be available on draft at one time and 17-ounce bottles and 16-ounce cans will be available to-go.Breckenridge Distillery and Breckenridge Brewery, two neighbors in the town of the same name, decided to collaborate by barrel aging a beer in whiskey barrels and then resting a whiskey in the same barrels that the beer sat in; the result is the Sexy Motor Oil project. The beer is an imperial oatmeal stout, while the whiskey is 107 proof. The beer's impact on the whiskey moves it closer to a cordial, or in the vein of a port-finished whiskey. Only 240 bottles of the whiskey were made.This easy-drinking amber German lager was brewed with local Vienna-style base malt from Root Shoot Malting and a blend of Weyermann specialty malts from Germany.A Marzen released just before the new year — I'm all for it. Sort of an herbal bread crust flavor as the hops and malt play off of each other. Firm bitterness, but a lot of malt character to balance. I'm glad they're making this "out of season" — moderately strong amber lagers make as much sense in February as they do in October.On draft and in crowlers from at the brewery.