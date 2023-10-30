The Best Bites We Had in October

The holidays are quickly approaching, and somehow, it's already the end of October. Even though it feels like this month flew by in a flurry of warm fall days, we managed to squeeze in a lot of great meals.
Ace Eat Serve doesn't have a long happy hour — it's only available from 4 to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays — but it's one of the best in town for those looking to score deals on food. Options include three $11 noodle soups, including a ramen with confit duck legs. There's also a variety of dim sum on offer, including its signature sweet and salty Tiger Wings (four for $7); pork-stuffed potstickers ($6 for four) with a pungent ginger mustard sauce for dipping; and crispy shrimp wontons (six for $7) in a Sichuan chile garlic sauce. If you work in hospitality, be sure to ask about the Monday night industry specials, too.
Biggie's, a casual eatery that serves some seriously huge hot and cold sandwiches, like the popular green chile Philly. There are many options to choose from, along with lots of fried sides, but our favorite thing to order here are the hand-breaded chicken tenders, the epitome of tender-perfection with plenty of crunch, spot-on seasoning and stellar dipping sauces. Also a winner: the house salad, loaded with plenty of shredded provolone and a strip of bacon for good measure.
opened in the West Highland neighborhood in May, recently launched a revamped menu for fall. While its pumpkin spice expresso martini has proven to be a crowd-pleaser, we want to go back for another fix of the classic carbonara, made with big chunks of guanciale and bucatini made by local pandemic startup Sfoglina. Another standout: the striped bass with super-crispy skin that's served over orzo studded with tomatoes, spinach and Castelvetrano olives.
Chef Corey Baker's sushi skills are the main draw, but don't overlook the rest of the menu. After tasting through a variety of items ahead of its October 12 debut, the one we can't stop thinking about is Kumoya's take on miso eggplant, thanks to the ultra-creamy texture and the addition of crunchy bubu arare, little pearls made from glutinous rice.
will make its official debut on Wednesday, November 1. At a preview, the Sizzling Spicy Noodles were a big hit with the crowd, with many people clamoring for seconds and thirds. Pro tip: Pair the noodles with an MSG-spiked cocktail.
GetRight's has been open in Wheat Ridge since May, and its menu is constantly rotating — every day, it rolls out new specials every couple of hours. One staple that has emerged as a customer favorite is the jambon beurre, a classic French staple that's a deceptively simple combination of high-quality, thinly shaved ham and butter on a baguette. Owner Matt Dolin amps his up with fresh herbs and a great baguette, with the ideal crunch outside and a soft, fluffy interior. While eating this during a car ride, we uttered "Wow" at least ten times.