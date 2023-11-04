 Tributary Food Hall Closes in Golden and More Denver Restaurant News | Westword
Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: A Golden Food Hall Says Goodbye and More

While one spot has said goodbye, four new restaurants opened, including Kawa Ni and MAKfam.
November 4, 2023
Tributary Food Hall opened in 2019.
Tributary Food Hall opened in 2019.
Is the food-hall boom slowing down? It was a decade ago when the Source debuted in RiNo, ushering in a wave of markets filled with various food vendors. But that OG has since sold, and anchor tenants including Grabowski's and Bellota (which was formerly Acorn from the same owners) are out. Troy Guard also opted to sell his first food-hall venture, Grange Hall, and Broadway Market never reopened after the pandemic.

Now, Tributary Food Hall in Golden has called it quits. "Tributary closed on October 15 with the departure of its last original vendors...[We're] proud to have partnered with a great group of industry pros and to have helped launch two local success stories, as both Kona Bowls and Humble House Coffee have since opened successful stand-alone stores in town," says owner Josh Dinar, who adds that there's a new concept in the works for the space.

Four restaurants made their debuts in the metro area this week. In the Baker neighborhood, Kenneth Wan and Doris Yuen have opened their first brick-and-mortar, MAKfam, after starting their business as Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti. They're serving food inspired by their Cantonese heritage and their NYC upbringings, and must-tries include the málà-spiced wings, sizzling spicy noodles and pretty much anything doused in XO sauce.
click to enlarge interior of a restaurant
Kawa Ni is chef and restaurateur Bill Taibe's first concept in Denver.
Molly Martin
Kawa Ni, which was inspired by Japanese izakayas, has joined the scene in LoHi. Its owner, Bill Taibe, is a longtime chef and restaurateur who owns several concepts in the Northeast, including the original Kawa Ni in Westport, Connecticut, which has been open since 2014.

Maine Shack founder Drew Ryan and partners Eric Pirritt and John Caprio have added a second location of Maine Shack, known for its lobster rolls made with ingredients sourced directly from Maine. The original debuted in LoHi in 2019; this one is in Boulder. A portion of proceeds from both outposts on opening weekend will be donated to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund, to help the victims of the recent shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

And Littleton now has a new spot for Latin fare with the opening of Mesa Latin Kitchen. It's serving specialties from Mexico, Spain and Portugal, as well as Central and South America.

In other openings-and-closings news:

Catch up on every new restaurant that debuted in October.
Get a first look at Oliver's, an Italian joint that opened recently in the DTC.
Read more about the new 4 Noses taproom and production facility in Park Hill.

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge a lobster roll
Maine Shack is now open in Boulder.
Joni Schrantz
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*
Kawa Ni, 1900 West 32nd Avenue
Maine Shack, 2010 16th Street, Boulder
MAKfam, 39 West First Avenue
Mesa Latin Kitchen, 8156 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Tributary Food Hall, 701 12th Street, Golden

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
