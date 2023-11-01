Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in October

As the end of the year approaches, many existing concepts have introduced expansions, including two breweries. Both Burns Family Artisan Ales and 4 Noses, which is based in Broomfield, debuted new Denver taprooms in October, giving beer lovers reason to toast after a run of recent brewery closures.
D.C.-born bagel chain Call Your Mother now has a second metro outpost in a former 7-Eleven in Capitol Hill, with plans to add a third in the Hilltop neighborhood soon. A much larger chain, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, also debuted its first locations in Denver and Boulder last month.
Those looking for late-night food have another option now that Gaia Masala is serving its Indian and American fare off Blake Street; its first Denver location is on Grant Street (the original is located in Boulder).
a brunch spot called Wilde, while Meow Wolf added a cocktail bar, Sips (With a Z).
There were also two comebacks. Chicago tavern-style pizza joint Grabowski's reopened in a Lakewood location following its closure at the Source, and Little Carmine's, the sandwich shop and sister concept of Carmine's on Penn, reopened after being shut down for more than three years.
Brand-new openings include boba shop Die Die Must Try in Cherry Creek, which was started by a family that spent the last 24 years living in Singapore; Denver Hot Pot on West Alameda; and Mesa Latin Kitchen in Littleton.
The buzziest additions, though, are both in LoHi, where the Culinary Creative Group introduced its first Japanese concept, Kumoya, headed up by chef Corey Baker. Nearby, Nana's is now slinging dumplings and dim sum from the former Fifth String space. Later this week, another Japanese izakaya, Kawa Ni, will also debut in the neighborhood.
Closures slowed down in October, but there were a handful of losses, including legendary LGBTQ bar the Triangle, Tributary Food Hall in Golden (which will reopen next year as something new) and the Truffle Table, which will become Mexican restaurant Alma Fonda Fina from chef Johnny Curiel.
Restaurants and bars that opened in October:
4 Noses Brewing Company, 4040 Dahlia Street
Bopbowl, 8719 East Dry Creek Road, Centennial
Burns Family Artisan Ales, 1236 South Broadway
Call Your Mother, 1291 Pearl Street
Denver Hot Pot, 2200 West Alameda Avenue
Die Die Must Try, 250 Steele Street
Full Tank Food Park, 4200 West Colfax Avenue
Gaia Masala, 1530 Blake Street
Grabowski's, 13795 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
Kumoya, 2400 West 32nd Avenue
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, 575 Lincoln Street and 2323 30th Street, Boulder
Little Carmine's, 84 South Pennsylvania Street
Mesa Latin Kitchen, 8156 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings, 3316 Tejon Street
Sips (With a Z) at Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
Wilde, 3618 Tejon Street
FEASTbox Global Grill, 3200 South Broadway and 8246 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Lil' Ricci's, 5322 DTC Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Triangle Bar, 2036 Broadway
Tributary Food Hall, 701 12th Street, Golden
The Truffle Table, 2556 15th Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].