Social Sightings: Five Places to Eat During the First Mile High Asian Food Week

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
With a slew of new places to try as well as plenty of longtime staples, Denver's Asian dining scene is thriving. In the face of national tragedies, the local AAPI community has come together more than ever in the last few years, and now, more than twenty AAPI-owned food and drink establishments are participating in the first annual Mile High Asian Food Week, which runs February 22 through February 26.
Each spot is offering a special discount or exclusive menu items; check out all of the options online. If you're not sure where to start, here are five we're excited to try:
Manila Bay
The deal: An exclusive AFW menu
Aurora's Manila Bay is one of the few options for Filipino eats in the metro area. It has an extensive regular menu, but will add even more items for Mile High Asian Food Week. Head there to try Spam and tocino fried rice; a selection of platters that include pork adobo, chicken adobo, barbecue chicken skewers or pancit bihon; and Magnolia ice cream in flavors like jackfruit, ube and corn-cheese.
Hot stone bibimbop at Bop & Gogi
The deal: 10 percent off your total bill
This under-the-radar Korean eatery with locations in Greenwood Village and Littleton is perfect for a quick lunch break or casual dinner. It serves a variety of dishes, but the bibimbop served in a sizzling hot stone bowl boasts different flavors and textures, including a runny fried egg on top, for a flavorful, filling and memorable meal.
Specialty drinks from Tí Cafe
The deal: An exclusive AFW menu
Open since 2021, this family-owned Vietnamese coffee shop near Broadway and First Avenue always has interesting options on the menu, such as its flan-topped coffee. For AFW, though, it's adding three special selections: Thai Tea with Grass Jelly and Black Sesame Whip, Cafe Muoi with Grass Jelly and Salt Cream, and Ube Red Bean Sesame Balls.
Pastries, noodles and more at Esme Cafe
The deal: 10 percent off your total bill
Part coffee shop, part Thai restaurant, this spot in Englewood debuted in late 2022. During AFW, you can sample anything off its menu at a discount, including Thai coffee and tea along with dishes like Boat Noodle Soup, khao soi and salmon fried rice.
Chef's tasting at Urban Village Grill
The deal: 20 percent off
Chef Charles Mani's Indian eatery at Park Meadows is known for its outdoor grilling experiences and more traditional dishes cooked in a tandoor clay oven. During AFW, you can get a taste of his cuisine with a discounted chef's tasting menu, which is normally priced at $49 per person for an appetizer, side, main dish and dessert.
Follow Mile High Asian Food Week on Instagram for more eating and drinking inspiration.