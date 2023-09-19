Last Call for Tickets to Harvest Week, Which Benefits Local Restaurants and Communities



“We're always looking for people who are unique to the culinary scene, who are well talked about and who we think our guests would be excited to see there,” says Rauch. Each evening is capped at 130 seats, and Wednesday and Thursday night tickets have already sold out. But Monday and Tuesday attendees also have plenty to look forward to.

click to enlarge All Harvest Week participants are Colorado-owned independent restaurants. Nikki A Rae Photography

“We give chefs a lot of flexibility for their menu items," Rauch notes. "The only qualifier is that [they] have to source at least one ingredient from Colorado. You have some chefs who try to make their whole menu item locally or regionally sourced.”She teases Monday evening’s menu, saying, “Ms. Betty's Cooking is opening up the event. Chef Tajahi Cooke [is] doing a black garlic royal oyster purée. It's an ode to mushrooms, [with] roasted king mushrooms, pickled criminis and shiitake dust.” Courses from Steuben’s, River and Woods, Jax Fish House, Bodega Denver and Ace Eat Serve will follow.Tuesday is vegetarian night, which kicks off with appetizers from El Five. “Chef Corey Ferguson is doing the apps course. We’re [giving] a nod to pinchos, serving a mushroom crujientes, which is a little, crispy Middle Eastern pastry with a sofrito of black garlic and a sherry gastrique. We're doing a tomato tartoletta with pickled peppers, eggplants, crispy garlic and crème fraîche. Also, a queso Leonora with Espelette peppers, peach jam and Marcona almonds,” says Williams-Clark.“There are so many local partnerships within those dishes. We're utilizing Carbon Culture mushrooms, which is a small, local mushroom company. We're using Community Table, as well as Spin Farms. We also have our own small hydroponic farm, Beat Box Farms, and we'll be utilizing a lot of greens and garnishes from them," Willliams-Clark continues.She adds, “Chef Kyle Luce with Vital Root [is] doing red wine-braised fennel with mushroom duxelles, celeriac purée and an autumn succotash. Within that dish, he's featuring wine from the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, Carbon Culture mushroom company, Petrocco Farms and Beat Box.” Courses from Lucina Eatery and Bar, Lady in the Wild, Dio Mio and Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse round out the Tuesday night menu.