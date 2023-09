Last Call for Tickets to Harvest Week, Which Benefits Local Restaurants and Communities

“What happens to our food before the plate and after — it's all part of a cycle. Restaurants are a part of that story. Food redistribution is a part of that story, but also the farms. [Harvest Week] guests are directly supporting that interconnected food system,” says Kristen Rauch, executive director of EatDenver.



At least one locally or regionally sourced ingredient must appear in each dish. Nikki A Rae Photography the recently announced Colorado Michelin Guide. "[Harvest Week] is a way to connect with the whole circle of the food system," says Giselle Díaz Campagna, executive director of the GrowHaus , a community-led nonprofit that works to advance food justice via food access and wellness education. Along with the nonprofit EatDenver , which connects and empowers the local food and beverage community, the GrowHaus will host its sixteenth annual Harvest Week fundraiser from October 2 to 5 at Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse."What happens to our food before the plate and after — it's all part of a cycle. Restaurants are a part of that story. Food redistribution is a part of that story, but also the farms. [Harvest Week] guests are directly supporting that interconnected food system," says Kristen Rauch, executive director of EatDenver.She explains that each evening will feature passed appetizers and five elevated courses served family style. Dishes are created by EatDenver members, all of whom are Colorado-owned independent restaurants.Rauch says that the Harvest Week lineup includes many former participants, such as the 100 percent employee-owned Edible Beats hospitality group . "We feel really honored to be a part," says Joy Williams-Clark, operations chef at Edible Beats Restaurants were also selected from lists such as Westword's Best of Denver . And some, like Dio Mio, Noisette and Tavernetta, were included in



“We're always looking for people who are unique to the culinary scene, who are well talked about and who we think our guests would be excited to see there,” says Rauch. Each evening is capped at 130 seats, and Wednesday and Thursday night tickets have already sold out. But Monday and Tuesday attendees also have plenty to look forward to.





She teases Monday evening’s menu, saying, “Ms. Betty's Cooking is opening up the event. Chef Tajahi Cooke [is] doing a black garlic royal oyster purée. It's an ode to mushrooms, [with] roasted king mushrooms, pickled criminis and shiitake dust.” Courses from Steuben’s, River and Woods, Jax Fish House, Bodega Denver and Ace Eat Serve will follow.



Tuesday is vegetarian night, which kicks off with appetizers from El Five. “Chef Corey Ferguson is doing the apps course. We’re [giving] a nod to pinchos, serving a mushroom crujientes, which is a little, crispy Middle Eastern pastry with a sofrito of black garlic and a sherry gastrique. We're doing a tomato tartoletta with pickled peppers, eggplants, crispy garlic and crème fraîche. Also, a queso Leonora with Espelette peppers, peach jam and Marcona almonds,” says Williams-Clark.

"There are so many local partnerships within those dishes. We're utilizing Carbon Culture mushrooms, which is a small, local mushroom company. We're using Community Table, as well as Spin Farms. We also have our own small hydroponic farm, Beat Box Farms, and we'll be utilizing a lot of greens and garnishes from them," Willliams-Clark continues.She adds, "Chef Kyle Luce with Vital Root [is] doing red wine-braised fennel with mushroom duxelles, celeriac purée and an autumn succotash. Within that dish, he's featuring wine from the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, Carbon Culture mushroom company, Petrocco Farms and Beat Box." Courses from Lucina Eatery and Bar, Lady in the Wild, Dio Mio and Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse round out the Tuesday night menu. "We give chefs a lot of flexibility for their menu items," Rauch notes. "The only qualifier is that [they] have to source at least one ingredient from Colorado. You have some chefs who try to make their whole menu item locally or regionally sourced."