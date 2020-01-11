Every Denver Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

One of our favorite 24/7 diners, McCoy's, fnally found a use for the locks on its doors: The restaurant is temporarily closed for a kitchen upgrade. A banner visible from I-70 lets truckers and other passersby know that this late-night landmark is expected to reopen in early February. And then it will be time for another tequila sunrise at McCoy's — since the diner is one of the few spots in town that's open all day and night and also has a full liquor license (remember: no alcohol sold between 2 and 7 a.m.).
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week, with links to our coverage of current and upcoming activity:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Attimo, 2246 Larimer Street
The Broken Cage, 2420 17th Street
Melted (at the Source), 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project Tap Room (moved from the Source), 1441 West 46th Avenue
Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week*
McCoy's Restaurant (kitchen remodel), 4855 Federal Boulevard
Restaurants Closing This Week*
Chuburger, 3490 Larimer Street
Hotbox Roasters, 3450 Larimer Street
Wild Woods Brewery, 5460 Conestoga Court, Boulder
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
