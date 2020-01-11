Every Denver Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

McCoy's is closed for a kitchen remodel but is expected to reopen in February.

One of our favorite 24/7 diners, McCoy's, fnally found a use for the locks on its doors: The restaurant is temporarily closed for a kitchen upgrade. A banner visible from I-70 lets truckers and other passersby know that this late-night landmark is expected to reopen in early February. And then it will be time for another tequila sunrise at McCoy's — since the diner is one of the few spots in town that's open all day and night and also has a full liquor license (remember: no alcohol sold between 2 and 7 a.m.).

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings this week, with links to our coverage of current and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Attimo, 2246 Larimer Street

The Broken Cage, 2420 17th Street

Melted (at the Source), 3330 Brighton Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project Tap Room (moved from the Source), 1441 West 46th Avenue

Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week*

McCoy's Restaurant (kitchen remodel), 4855 Federal Boulevard

Restaurants Closing This Week*

Chuburger, 3490 Larimer Street

Hotbox Roasters, 3450 Larimer Street

Wild Woods Brewery, 5460 Conestoga Court, Boulder

EXPAND Outside Attimo on Larimer Street in the Ballpark neighborhood. Courtesy Attimo

"Snooze Co-Founder Launches Attimo Winery on Larimer Street"



A mockup of what signage could look like at Zymos Brewing. Zymos Brewing

"Ten Suburban Denver Breweries That Plan to Open in 2020"



The Broken Cage is now serving food and drinks at 17th and Platte streets. Courtesy of The Broken Cage

"The Broken Cage Takes Over Dead Battery Club Space on Platte Street"



EXPAND The Campus Lounge on November 1, 2019. Mark Antonation

"Campus Lounge and Nine Other Anticipated 2020 Restaurant Openings"



Wild Woods Brewery

"Colorado Loses Its First Brewery of 2020 in Boulder"

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.