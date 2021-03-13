Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

When the Pour House Pub closed at 1435 Market Street last year, it looked like the closure was permanent. And all hope seemed lost for the Boston sports fans who congregated there when signs went up announcing the imminent arrival of Nola Jane, a new Cajun-themed restaurant and bar. But hope never dies for Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fans, and the Pour House has miraculously returned — across the street, and with a slightly different name. It's now Pour House on Market, but you'll still find some of the same sports memorabilia and many of the same faces behind its multiple bars, since it's now owned by two former managers, according to BusinessDen. You may just need to reorient yourself as you stumble out onto Market Street after a few Jameson shots, since you'll now be facing northwest instead of southeast (those diagonal streets have never been friendly to the overserved).

In the meantime, Nola Jane has also opened with a full food and drink menu of po'boy sandwiches, fried catfish, crawfish étouffée, gumbo, Hurricanes, Sazeracs, Vieux Carrés and other offerings reminiscent of a night in the French Quarter. Nola Jane is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with reservations and online ordering available. Suddenly things are looking up for the LoDo party crowd.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings for the week ending March 14, 2021:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Colorado Cherry Company, 4000 Tennyson Street

Forget Me Not, 227 Clayton Street

Knox Pizza & Tap, 100 Knox Court

Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar, 1435 Market Street

Pour House on Market, 1410 Market Street

Ruby Ru's Street Eatery, 1280 Centaur Village Drive, Lafayette

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

The Corner Beet Cherry Creek, 165 St. Paul Street (The original Corner Beet at 1401 Ogden Street remains open.)

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.