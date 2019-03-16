Every Denver Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Chef Cristino Griego has returned to Stapleton, opening Della Radice at 2955 Ulster Street, in the former home of the Bistro at Stapleton, on Friday, March 15. Every neighborhood needs a neighborhood hangout, and Della Radice is built for neighbors who want to spend time with friends and family over wine and Mediterranean small plates representing Italy, Spain and France.

The menu covers traditional European dishes like buttery escargot, arancini made with saffron risotto, and Spanish patatas bravas, but the chef's own touches are evident in French onion soup reduced down to a silky dip served with crostini, cicchetti topped with brisket cooked sous-vide so that it eats like steak, and whole shrimp poached in olive oil. Everything is served in a casual setting that's part deli and part old-world Italian eatery, filled with antique kitchen implements and wall-mounted wine-bottle racks. Della Radice is open for happy hour and dinner from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

