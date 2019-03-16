Every Denver Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Chef Cristino Griego has returned to Stapleton, opening Della Radice at 2955 Ulster Street, in the former home of the Bistro at Stapleton, on Friday, March 15. Every neighborhood needs a neighborhood hangout, and Della Radice is built for neighbors who want to spend time with friends and family over wine and Mediterranean small plates representing Italy, Spain and France.
The menu covers traditional European dishes like buttery escargot, arancini made with saffron risotto, and Spanish patatas bravas, but the chef's own touches are evident in French onion soup reduced down to a silky dip served with crostini, cicchetti topped with brisket cooked sous-vide so that it eats like steak, and whole shrimp poached in olive oil. Everything is served in a casual setting that's part deli and part old-world Italian eatery, filled with antique kitchen implements and wall-mounted wine-bottle racks. Della Radice is open for happy hour and dinner from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of March 11-17, 2019, plus links to our coverage of current and upcoming action.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Della Radice, 2955 Ulster Street
Talnua Distillery & Tasting Room, 5405 West 56th Avenue, Arvada
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Departure, 245 Columbine Street
El Tazumal, 258 Santa Fe Drive
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
While the bomb cyclone definitely cut into restaurant business this week, the bar scene should see a full recovery now that St. Patrick's Day festivities are in full swing. Here's our list of ten events to celebrate the Irish in you; you can also build up a big thirst by looking through our photo tour of ten of Denver's best Irish pubs.
For the best of everything in Denver, our Best of Denver edition is coming soon...and you can still vote in our 2019 Best of Denver Readers' Poll. (Here are our 2018 picks in case you need a refresher.)
Have you spotted any restaurant or bar openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
