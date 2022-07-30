Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 23-29

Already closed: Mas Kaos on Tennyson Street, which shuttered just over a year after the death of its owner, Patrick Mangold-White. His other restaurants, Kaos Pizzeria, Uno Mas and Bird on South Pearl Street in the Platt Park neighborhood, as well as a second Uno Mas on East Sixth Avenue, remain open.
In Capitol Hill, both Park Tavern and Sexy Pizza on East 11th Avenue closed — though it may not be the permanent end for either. Park Tavern promised "new, exciting & tasty things" in an Instagram announcement. Sexy Pizza, meanwhile, has moved its operations to a ghost kitchen while it looks for a new location in the neighborhood. (It also has locations on South Pearl Street and in Jefferson Park.)
The Perkins on Colorado Boulevard, a longtime staple and the last location of the chain in Denver, is gone; its former home and the adjacent La Quinta are set to become an apartment complex.
And in August, Tables in Park Hill and the Saucy Noodle in Bonnie Brae will also say goodbye.
It's not all farewells, though. There are four openings to report this week, including the latest addition to a fast-growing chain specializing in Korean fried chicken: bb.q Chicken is now serving in Capitol Hill.
opened its brick-and-mortar location in April, and a soon-to-open outpost of Korean fried chicken chain Wing Wok. This Capriotti's location is owned by local franchisee Terrence Kane and his sister, Norma Rochford; the pair plans to open a total of nine outposts of the sandwich shop in the state.
And Lyons has a new dining option: Marigold, a bistro serving food influenced by the cuisine of northern Italy and southern France. It's owned by chef Theo Adley, who owned the Pinyon in Boulder (which shuttered in 2012) and was the executive chef at the Populist for four years.
In other openings and closings news:
- Check out our first look at Bluebird Market, a new food hall in Silverthorne that was built around the historic Old Dillon Inn.
- The historic George Schleier Mansion will become a boutique hotel with a restaurant that will serve food from the award-winning Brooklyn pizzeria Roberta's.
bb.q Chicken, 1360 Grant Street
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Menya Ramen at Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Marigold, 405 Main Street, Lyons
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Mas Kaos, 4526 Tennyson Street
Park Tavern, 931 East 11th Avenue
Perkins, 1995 South Colorado Boulevard
Sexy Pizza, 1018 East 11th Avenue
What did we miss? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]