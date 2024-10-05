Every Opening and Closing This Week: Odell's Brings More Bagels to the Scene and More

In the last year, the local bagel scene has seen other fresh additions, including D.C.-based Call Your Mother, which now has four Denver outposts, and Rich Spirit, from the owner of Bakery Four. Odell introduced his bagels at the Highlands Square Farmers Market.
“Bagel culture is incredibly regional,” Odell says. “On the East Coast, bagels are all about tradition, and in L.A., it's all about creating the next best thing." The chef will be making his version of bagels with local rye, using local beef for his koji-cured smoked beef pastrami and topping bagels with backyard-grown tomatoes. “My time in Japan taught me the importance of using high-quality ingredients from a local, sustainable source. You have to respect every part of the process.”
Also making its debut this week is Cul-de-Sac at the Dewey Beer taproom in RiNo. Ultreia partner and Split Lip owner Adam Branz is behind the project that he describes as "sleazy French foods." It's currently in soft-opening mode with a limited menu, and will celebrate its grand opening on November 1.
Other additions to the scene include La Marketa Restaurant & Carniceria in Westminster, with a restaurant on one side and a market on the other; the new Snooze space at Union Station (its previous location is set to become a third location of Olive & Finch); Duets Tap and Grill, which took over the former Liberati and MobCraft space; and Skiptown, a massive dog park with a bar in the York Street Yards complex.
We also reported two closures this week: Park Burger's RiNo outpost, which shuttered in mid-September after its ten-year lease was up, and restaurateur Frank Bonanno's deli Salt & Grinder — which he's planning to reopen as a new concept.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Get a first look at Church and Union, which finally opened.
- Stay Tuned is throwing a goodbye party on October 5.
- Two Colfax restaurants are shuttering this month: Steve's Snappin' Dogs on October 19 and Fox Run Cafe on October 21.
OpeningsCul-de-Sac, 3501 Delgany Street
Duets Tap and Grill, 2403 Champa Street
La Marketa Restaurant & Carniceria, 7677 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
Odell's Bagels, 3200 Irving Street
Skiptown, 3833 Steele Street
Snooze, 1701 Wynkoop Street
ClosuresPark Burger RiNo, 2615 Walnut Street
Salt & Grinder, 3609 West 32nd Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
