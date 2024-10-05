 Every New Restaurant Open in Denver This Week Including Odell's Bagels | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Odell's Brings More Bagels to the Scene and More

Other additions include Cul-de-Sac, "sleazy French foods" from the owner of Split Lip.
October 5, 2024
Odell's specializes in hand-rolled, naturally leavened bagels.
Odell's specializes in hand-rolled, naturally leavened bagels. Odell's Bagels/Instagram
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Denver's bagel revolution continues this week with the debut of Odell's. The first solo venture from chef Miles Odell, the concept is "a culimination of [his] Jewish heritage, Japanese fine-dining experience, and deep love for bagel culture as a New Jersey native," according to a press release.

In the last year, the local bagel scene has seen other fresh additions, including D.C.-based Call Your Mother, which now has four Denver outposts, and Rich Spirit, from the owner of Bakery Four. Odell introduced his bagels at the Highlands Square Farmers Market.

“Bagel culture is incredibly regional,” Odell says. “On the East Coast, bagels are all about tradition, and in L.A., it's all about creating the next best thing." The chef will be making his version of bagels with local rye, using local beef for his koji-cured smoked beef pastrami and topping bagels with backyard-grown tomatoes. “My time in Japan taught me the importance of using high-quality ingredients from a local, sustainable source. You have to respect every part of the process.”

Also making its debut this week is Cul-de-Sac at the Dewey Beer taproom in RiNo. Ultreia partner and Split Lip owner Adam Branz is behind the project that he describes as "sleazy French foods." It's currently in soft-opening mode with a limited menu, and will celebrate its grand opening on November 1.

Other additions to the scene include La Marketa Restaurant & Carniceria in Westminster, with a restaurant on one side and a market on the other; the new Snooze space at Union Station (its previous location is set to become a third location of Olive & Finch); Duets Tap and Grill, which took over the former Liberati and MobCraft space; and Skiptown, a massive dog park with a bar in the York Street Yards complex.

We also reported two closures this week: Park Burger's RiNo outpost, which shuttered in mid-September after its ten-year lease was up, and restaurateur Frank Bonanno's deli Salt & Grinder — which he's planning to reopen as a new concept.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
three people posing in front of a mural
Duets co-owners (L-R): Kamry Gimmeson, Jessica Eliassen and Mike McNamara.
Duets

Openings

Cul-de-Sac, 3501 Delgany Street
Duets Tap and Grill, 2403 Champa Street
La Marketa Restaurant & Carniceria, 7677 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
Odell's Bagels, 3200 Irving Street
Skiptown, 3833 Steele Street
Snooze, 1701 Wynkoop Street

Closures

Park Burger RiNo, 2615 Walnut Street
Salt & Grinder, 3609 West 32nd Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Massive Off-Leash Dog Park With On-Site Bar Is Now Open at York Street Yards

Openings & Closings

Massive Off-Leash Dog Park With On-Site Bar Is Now Open at York Street Yards

By Molly Martin
Duets Tap and Grill Debuts in Former MobCraft and Liberati Space in Curtis Park

Openings & Closings

Duets Tap and Grill Debuts in Former MobCraft and Liberati Space in Curtis Park

By Teague Bohlen
Try the Green Chile at Nick's Garden Center Before It's Gone

Recommended

Try the Green Chile at Nick's Garden Center Before It's Gone

By Molly Martin
The Best Bites We Had in September

Recommended

The Best Bites We Had in September

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation