Car Crash Damages Pizzeria Leopold and Neighboring Lakewood Business

"We ask all of you to come out and support us and our neighbors to help us cover the cost of lost damages that we may never get back."
March 27, 2024
The vape shop got the brunt of the damage. Pizzeria Leopold/Westword
One of the best pizzerias in the metro area is asking for the community's support.

"This past weekend some assholes thought it was a great idea to ram their car into our neighbor's windows causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages," reads a March 26 Instagram post from Pizzeria Leopold, which is located at 1990 Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood.

The incident, which happened around 4 a.m. on March 23, took out the entire storefront of the neighboring vape shop and "knocked out a window of ours damaging a support beam," the post explains. "We ask all of [you] to come out and support us and our neighbors to help us cover the cost of lost damages that we may never get back. Thank you all and fuck those assholes!"

Pizzeria Leopold owner Chris Lyons is still waiting for an estimate of the cost to repair the damage to his space, but he's more concerned about his neighbor. The car that crashed into the vape shop was stolen, he notes, and over $4,000 worth of products were taken.
a pizza topped with meatballs, onions and ricotta
We love Pizzeria Leopold's pies but there are lots of other tempting options on the menu.
Molly Martin
Husband and wife team Chris and Lindsay Lyons became the owners of the restaurant and market that had long operated as Deli Italia in 2018, less than a week after getting married. They made several changes to the place, improving the pizza recipe, expanding the food offerings and, finally, rebranding in 2022. Pizzeria Leopold is named for their son, who was born just after the restaurant was able to reopen following the mandated shutdown of indoor dining in March 2020 during the pandemic.

We love this spot's mom-and-pop vibes and the pizza is top-notch, but that's not the only reason to visit. Pizza Leopold also serves stellar sandwiches, salads, garlic knots and one of our favorite apps, its burrata with house-made focaccia bread and rotating seasonal accompaniments.

As Pizzeria Leopold tries to recoup its losses, this is one place you should be hungry to support. "Come see us and especially the shop next door," Chris concludes. "They need it more than anything." 
