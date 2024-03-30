 7 New Denver Restaurants and Bars Including ChoLon Sloan's Lake | Westword
Every Opening This Week, Including ChoLon's New Sloan's Lake Location

Seven new bars and restaurants joined the scene, while two spots have made a comeback.
March 30, 2024
Pork belly bao buns are one of the options at the newest Cholon location.
Restaurateur Lon Symensma expanded his restaurant group twice this month. On March 22, he introduced a new Italian concept, Gusto, in the Lakehouse condo building next to Sloan's Lake. Just a week later, the third location of ChoLon, his modern Asian eatery, debuted in the same building, bringing staples like its popular French onion soup dumplings and kaya toast to a new neighborhood.

New in Aurora is a massive Mexican food hall and market. La Plaza has been in development for nearly four years and includes 24 food stalls plus a bar, market stalls, a grocery store, a family entertainment center and more.

Located across the street from another new downtown restaurant, the Velvet Cellar, EQ Crepe & Burger Bar is now dishing out sweet and savory crepes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with a lineup of burgers.

Popular food truck Mariscos el Malecón has made the move to a permanent location. It can now be found inside the Mexican Mall in the 800 block of Federal Boulevard.

The Wash Park neighborhood has a new cafe, Roast Coffee Bar, which is serving beverages made with beans from Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters; pastries and baked goods from Rebel Bread; and gluten-free and vegan treats from Bosco Bakery.

RiNo's newest music venue is Two Moons Music Hall, a project from Jake Soffes, founder and managing partner of Pearl Street Hospitality, which includes Hudson Hill, Lady Jane and the Wild. It plans to offer a schedule of often free entertainment, as well as cocktails, N/A beverage options and small bites.

There's also a new pool hall in Westminster: Wreck Room Underground.
click to enlarge outside of mexican restaurant with parking lot
La Fiesta is back.
Danielle Lirette
While there are no closures to report this week, two spots have made a comeback. La Fiesta is once again serving its Den-Mex fare, including its famously spicy green chile; it had been forced to close for repairs when a pipe burst in January, causing flooding and exposing an asbestos problem.

And ice cream season has officially arrived in Central Park with the reopening of the Little Man location in that neighborhood, which is fondly referred to as Connie (its original name was the Constellation). Look out for the Easter Bunny, who will be making an appearance from 3 to 5 p.m.; it will also be stopping by other Little Man outposts this weekend. Then on April 6 and 7, drop by Connie for Cloud Cone weekend, to try some photo-worthy cotton candy-wrapped waffle cones.

In other openings and closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants that opened (and reopened) this week:*
click to enlarge front of a building with a colorful "la plaza" sign
The goal of La Plaza is to provide entrepreneurial opportunities for local, Hispanic mom-and-pop shops.
Molly Martin
Openings

ChoLon, 4200 West 17th Avenue
EQ Crepe & Burger Bar, 1517 Wynkoop Street
La Plaza, 15200 East Colfax, Aurora
Mariscos el Malecón, 2970 West Barberry Place
Roast Coffee Bar, 1085 South Pearl Street
Two Moons Music Hall, 2944 Larimer Street
Wreck Room Underground, 9975 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster

Reopenings

Little Man Ice Cream Central Park, 10175 East 29th Drive
La Fiesta, 2340 Champa Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
