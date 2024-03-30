Every Opening This Week, Including ChoLon's New Sloan's Lake Location

New in Aurora is a massive Mexican food hall and market. La Plaza has been in development for nearly four years and includes 24 food stalls plus a bar, market stalls, a grocery store, a family entertainment center and more.
Located across the street from another new downtown restaurant, the Velvet Cellar, EQ Crepe & Burger Bar is now dishing out sweet and savory crepes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with a lineup of burgers.
Popular food truck Mariscos el Malecón has made the move to a permanent location. It can now be found inside the Mexican Mall in the 800 block of Federal Boulevard.
The Wash Park neighborhood has a new cafe, Roast Coffee Bar, which is serving beverages made with beans from Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters; pastries and baked goods from Rebel Bread; and gluten-free and vegan treats from Bosco Bakery.
RiNo's newest music venue is Two Moons Music Hall, a project from Jake Soffes, founder and managing partner of Pearl Street Hospitality, which includes Hudson Hill, Lady Jane and the Wild. It plans to offer a schedule of often free entertainment, as well as cocktails, N/A beverage options and small bites.
There's also a new pool hall in Westminster: Wreck Room Underground.
And ice cream season has officially arrived in Central Park with the reopening of the Little Man location in that neighborhood, which is fondly referred to as Connie (its original name was the Constellation). Look out for the Easter Bunny, who will be making an appearance from 3 to 5 p.m.; it will also be stopping by other Little Man outposts this weekend. Then on April 6 and 7, drop by Connie for Cloud Cone weekend, to try some photo-worthy cotton candy-wrapped waffle cones.
- March 30 is the last day of service at Queen City's Baker location, as it prepares to move into Town Hall Collaborative.
- After closing in 2021, TAG Burger Bar is coming back with a location in Central Park set to open on April 16.
ChoLon, 4200 West 17th Avenue
EQ Crepe & Burger Bar, 1517 Wynkoop Street
La Plaza, 15200 East Colfax, Aurora
Mariscos el Malecón, 2970 West Barberry Place
Roast Coffee Bar, 1085 South Pearl Street
Two Moons Music Hall, 2944 Larimer Street
Wreck Room Underground, 9975 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster
Reopenings
Little Man Ice Cream Central Park, 10175 East 29th Drive
La Fiesta, 2340 Champa Street
