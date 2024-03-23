Six New Restaurants Opened This Week, Including Supreme Chicken in Former Solera Space

At the top of your list should be La Forêt, a stunning cocktail-forward, French-inspired eatery that took over the former Beatrice & Woodsley space in the Baker neighborhood. That restaurant, known for its dreamy alpine decor — including full-on aspen tree trunks — never came back from the pandemic shutdowns, and the space had sat vacant ever since. La Forêt smartly built on the bones of what was already a beloved place, and the results are impressive.
It's been six years since another beloved restaurant, Solera, said goodbye. Since then, the building has been home to Hank's Texas Barbecue and then Street Feud, which shuttered after just a year last January. Now the kitchen's cooking once again: Supreme Chicken, which also has a location in Aurora, is open and serving charcoal-grilled chicken, tacos, tortas and more.
he introduced a new Italian concept, Gusto, in the Lakehouse condo building next to Sloan's Lake. On March 27, a third outpost of ChoLon will also debut in the same building.
In LoHi, the former Masterpiece Delicatessen space is now home to Pita Central, a casual Greek spot that the neighborhood has anticipated for two years. Although there are a lot of restaurants in the area, this fast, affordable option is a welcome addition.
Two restaurant concepts expanded this week: Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings opened its third location, in Aurora, and Askuka Ramen Poke added a fourth outpost, in Arvada.
There were no closings to report. In other restaurant news:
- After a four-year hiatus, Vine Street Pub announced that it will reopen on May 15.
- The Salty Donut, which was founded in Miami, is coming to Tennyson Street this summer.
Asuka Ramen Poke, 6156 Simms Street, Arvada
Gusto, 4200 West 17th Avenue
La Forêt, 38 South Broadway
Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings, 2495 South Havana Street, Aurora
Pita Central, 1575 Central Street
Supreme Chicken, 5410 East Colfax Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].