Batter Up: Opening Day Food and Drink Specials

Avanti

click to enlarge Rhein Haus

Purple-clad fans will make the trek downtown today for the first real Colorado Rockies Opening Day celebration since 2019. While some go for the game, the real scores are the fun food and drink specials being served up by bars and restaurants that are excited to welcome the crowd of revelers.Here are the eats and drinks you need to score on April 8:Family-friendly celebrations at Union Station kick off on the Terminal Bar patio at 10 a.m. with a baseball art installation photo booth: The first fifty guests who pose and upload their GIFs and photos to social media and tag Denver Union Station will be rewarded with a free slice of housemade apple pie. There will also be a DJ set, beers from Tivoli Brewing, giant Jenga and cornhole, roaming stilt walkers, face painters, and food specials including breakfast burritos, Rockies brats, gyro tacos and a baseball burger and fries. Complimentary tuk-tuk rides to Coors Field will also be provided by High Noon Vodka Seltzers.Game Day on the Block will include tons of specials, along with live music and Rockies art installations. Deviation Distilling will open at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, serving $8 gin lemonades to go in commemorative purple Deviation cups. At Poka Lola, get a Coors Banquet and Butterfly Ball shot for $10, a Butterfly Ball Shot for $6 and Coors Banquet Beers for $5; there will also be pop-up bars in the Alley. Blanchard Family Wines will be serving purple wine, baseball macarons and cake pops, specialty popcorn and charcuterie cones. Kachina Cantina will have a purple margarita on the Rockies for $11, Upslope Lager or IPA for $4, an Upslope beer bucket for $20, and a beer and one carnitas taco for $6. Denver Milk Market will also be serving grab-and-go hot dogs from outdoor grills on its Wazee Street patio.Starting at 11 a.m., Apple Blossom, inside the Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver, will be dishing out River Bear hot dogs topped with IPA beer cheese and caramelized onions on a housemade pretzel roll for $12, as well as boozy purple slushies.Head to the Highland location of Tap & Burger for a DJ brunch on the patio with two-for-one margs, mules and spritzes for $5 from 11 a.m. to noon — they'll also be $5 each from noon to 2 p.m.Two former Owlbear employees are popping up with an all-star pork lineup for opening day from 11 a.m. until sold out. The menu includes Kansas-style spare ribs, mojo-style pulled pork, central Texas-style tenderloin, vegan jackfruit, pit beans and slaw.This restaurant will be grilling on its patio from noon to 3 p.m., serving kimchi dogs for $5 and $5 beers to go. The restaurant's signature cocktails will also be available to go.The LoHi food hall is throwing its annual Rockies Opening Day Party, and you could win two tickets to the game. The festivities start at 10 a.m., and the giveaway will happen at 12:30 p.m. Runners-up will get pockets full of Casamigos drink tokens. There will be a photo booth and food and drink specials, including Odell Lagerado for $6, Odell Sippin’ Tropical for $7, High Noon for $7, and "Mile High Style" margs with rock candy baseball bats for $13. Knockabout Burgers will also be serving $6 dogs and a $10 hot dog and Lagerado special.This brewery's Ballpark tap house is opening early at 11 a.m. for game day. Visit for $5 Wild Raspberry Ales plus two freshly tapped beers: Opening Day Hefe & Vanilla Milkshake IPA. Food will be available from Spice Flow.Desert Door Distillery and the RiNo location of Los Chingones have partnered up for an opening-day rooftop pop-up from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be Rockies-themed food and drink specials like 9th Inning Nachos with purple tortilla chips and pico in a baseball helmet, a live DJ, and Desert Door merch giveaways. Specialty cocktails include the Dinger-Ita (a purple frozen marg topped with cotton candy) and Where My Pitches At (with blackberry, Desert Door tequila and boozy foam).Catch the game without going downtown on Grange Hall's fourteen televisions. Through April 10, get $1 off Little Dry Creek Brewing beers when you wear MLB gear and on opening day, enjoy $5 drafts for fifteen minutes if the Rockies score a home run.Get the party started at 8 a.m. at ViewHouse, which will celebrate with rotating DJs, Rockies ticket giveaways and food and drink specials. Sunday, April 10, stop by for the Bleed Purple Brunch Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday Funday specials from 2 to 6 p.m.This Bavarian-inspired restaurant will be open early at 10 a.m., serving up a housemade bratwurst and a Tivoli Outlaw Lager for $10.Richard Sandoval's Larimer Square eatery is bringing the bacon for opening day with a Coors Light and Perro Caliente (bacon-wrapped hot dog) combo for $7 all day.Along with its regular menu of fully customizable burgers, the downtown location of the Cricket will be dishing out grab-and-go ballpark pretzels and queso for $6.Wynkoop Brewing Company will tap Lockout Maibock, which was brewed during the MLB lockout when no one was sure if the season was going to happen. "Now that the season is underway, this beer, lagered according to German tradition but brewed with American hops, is ready to hit your tastebuds out of the park," the brewery says. It's also releasing a new batch of Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout, brewed with 69 bull testicles. Brunch kicks off at 9 a.m. and there will be grilled hot dogs, Cracker Jack with a special prize (free beer coupon), and grab-and-go pretzels and beer cheese for $6.